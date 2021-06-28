Donnie Coleman will return to Turner Ashby High School this year.
After 11 seasons as the head football coach at East Rockingham, the veteran coach is coming to Bridgewater to become the Knights' new athletic director.
Will Crockett will now serve as an assistant principal at TA with Coleman, who served as a teacher and assistant coach from 1995-2009 at the school, taking over the AD duties. It's the first administrative job of Coleman's career.
"Mr. Coleman has been very instrumental in building the athletic success at East Rockingham High School over the past 10 years," Turner Ashby principal Phill Judd said. "He knows what it takes to build a winning culture and knows how to win championships. We are very excited to have Coach Coleman back at TA and look forward to utilizing his many years of experience, success and knowledge."
Coleman compiled a 76-49 record over 11 seasons with the Eagles, who he took over when the school opened in 2010, and led them to nine straight playoff appearances from 2011-2019. In 2018, East Rock had its best season in program history when it reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals. The Eagles went 0-6 during the condensed spring season this year.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
