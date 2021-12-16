When the Orange Theory Fitness Roger Bergey Classic was first created in 2019, it was a unique way to honor the longtime Harrisonburg boys basketball coach and bring together area basketball fans.
The first event consisted of 10 teams and was a one-day event that featured only boys teams.
At the time, current Blue Streaks boys basketball coach Don Burgess, who played under Roger Bergey and went on to be a standout player at Radford, said he wanted to eventually expand the tournament.
Turns out, after having to cancel the tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19, he’s done just that.
The Roger Bergey Classic returns over the next two days in a fitting place — Roger Bergey Court at HHS — with a nine-game slate that features a number of high-profile non-district matchups and some big-time college prospects.
The court at Harrisonburg High School was officially renamed after Bergey in August of 2019.
During Bergey’s time as the Blue Streaks boys basketball coach, he amassed 428 wins — a number that ranks second in school history — and won six regional championships, finished as state runner-up once and won back-to-back state titles in 1978 and 1979.
The key player on those title teams was center and city native Ralph Sampson, a 1979 HHS graduate who was named the college player of the year three times at Virginia, starred in the NBA for nearly a decade and was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Bergey graduated from Strasburg High School in 1957, where he was a four-year starter in both basketball and baseball, and later went on to play basketball at William and Mary. In 1986, he was elected to the Tribe’s Athletic Hall of Fame. After graduation from college, Bergey coached for five years at Patrick Henry and spent four years as an assistant coach at Varina.
While at HHS, Bergey was the boys basketball coach for 30 years, the JV baseball coach and assistant athletic director for five years and the athletic director for 13.
Bergey was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in 2008.
“As one college coach told me, Friday and Saturday with future college-bound players in one spot is great for the community,” Burgess said. “Coach Roger Bergey has impacted so many people as an educator and as a coach. It is great to see quality teams wanting to participate in this event.”
On Friday, there will be a pair of boys games and a girls contest that features the host Blue Streaks.
The Spotswood boys, which feature 6-foot-4 wing Carmelo Pacheco, will take on a deep and balanced Heritage-Lynchburg team that is playing well this season at 5 p.m. to get things started.
Following that game, the Harrisonburg girls, who have a strong 1-2 punch in Mariah Cain and Jay Garcia, will host winless Waynesboro. The Blue Streaks defeated the Little Giants 55-22 last week.
The finale on the opening night will be the HHS boys taking on the Little Giants. That game is a battle of two teams that have struggled early on this season, but the Blue Streaks have some talented pieces that includes Burgess’ son, Jadon, a 6-foot-3 junior that is receiving college attention.
On Saturday, it’s an all-boys slate with Luray and Buffalo Gap starting the day, followed by Staunton and Page County. Gap’s Bennett Bowers and Staunton’s Manny Chapman are names to watch in those two contests.
At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Harrisonburg boys are back in action against a strong William Monroe squad that has impressed early on this season.
Independence, which is coached by former James Madison assistant Corey Sitzel, will play in the 4 p.m. game against Jefferson Forest. Independence has a roster loaded with college recruits.
The night ends with a talented Eastern Mennonite squad taking on Wakefield in a big-time game. Both squads have several players capable of playing at the Division I and Division II level next year.
And finally, the finale will consist of East Rockingham taking on James River, which has a handful of college prospects, but will face the challenge of stopping North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel.
The two-day event starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the last game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
