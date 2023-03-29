BRIDGEWATER — With the game on the line, Adelie Condra rose to the occasion.
Still without a score in a game that appeared to be heading to overtime, the Wilson Memorial junior forward drilled a game-winning shot with six seconds remaining, lifting the Green Hornets over Turner Ashby 1-0 in non-district girls soccer action on Tuesday at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
“Hailey Flint was going to take the shot, she said,” Condra said. “Then she passed it to Logan [Hoover], and then [Hoover] gave it to me and I was just hoping it would go in.”
Condra noted it’s not the first time a game for them has come down to a last-second goal. The junior was elated when she realized what she had accomplished.
“I tend to celebrate like a viking,” Condra said. “I just scream, and everyone was screaming with me. It was really great.”
Wilson head coach Kyle Congleton said any time they play Turner Ashby, it’s a challenge. He said he knows TA head coach Jon McClure very well, and they’re both “defensive-minded,” which is why they’re so evenly matched.
“When we get possession of the ball, we try to look to go forward as quickly as we can,” Congleton said. “It was a defensive battle just like it was the first time around, this time we were able to get a ball in front of the goal and somebody got their foot on it.”
McClure attested to the fact that his team focused on defense throughout the game and that his team battled all game long.
McClure said his girls beat themselves up about the loss but believes they’re ready to bounce back.
“Our kids care about these games,” McClure said. “Our kids put in work, they care about each other, they care about results, and they’ve already decided they want to come back and keep working hard.”
Looking ahead, the Hornets (3-0-1) host Staunton in Shenandoah District action on Tuesday. The Knights (2-2-1) travel to Waynesboro for non-district action on Monday.
