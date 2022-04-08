BERRYVILLE — This one was a game that you circle on the schedule.
The Clarke County softball team had three chances against Page County last season and came up empty all three times. The final 10-0 loss to the Panthers ended the Eagles’ season in the Region 2B tournament.
But unbeaten Clarke County has been a different team this spring and not even the wet conditions, cool temperatures or Page County could cool off the Eagles on Tuesday at Grubbs Field.
Abby Peace allowed four hits and a run over six innings and helped lead an offense that poured it on at the end in a 9-1 romp against Page County. Peace, Anna Hornbaker, Madison Edwards and Kacie Turner all had multiple hits in the contest.
“That was a very big win,” said Edwards, who reached base in all four plate appearances and scored three runs. “For years now we have been saying that is the team to beat and we came out and beat them by a lot.”
“It’s big deal,” added Peace,” who had three hits and drove in a pair. “We knew they were going to be tough. We knew they were going to be the team to beat and this was going to be a big game. I’m just happy with the way it turned out.”
The triumph pushed Clarke County to 8-0 on the season, including 4-0 in the Bull Run District. Eagles coach Fly Lambert never expected that kind of start.
“When I saw the schedule to start the season, I looked at it and knew it was going to be a tough schedule,” said Lambert, whose team has wins over Class 4 James Wood and Sherando. “We’re just taking them one at a time. That’s all we can do right now.”
Pitching has been a big reason behind the hot start. Peace improved to 5-0 with a save, while Hornbaker, who pitched the final inning Tuesday, is 3-0.
“Our pitchers have carried us in almost every game this season,” Edwards said.
Peace didn’t have her typical game with double-digit strikeouts against Page County. The tall right-hander struck out five and walked four. But Peace made the big pitches, stranding runners in scoring position in four innings.
“I was pretty happy with the way I pitched,” Peace said. “My accuracy was a little bit off. … It’s nice to know I have my team out there behind me. They’re making plays and that’s a big part of the game.”
“Abby has been throwing well all year,” Lambert said. “She has been getting on top early in the count and that has been helping her tremendously.”
Edwards provided another key element for the Eagles. She led off innings in all four of her at-bats and reached on two singles and two walks.
“She sets the tone,” Lambert said. “That’s why she’s in the leadoff spot. As many at-bats as we can get her, that’s why we have her in the leadoff spot. She tends to start the game off on the right foot and sets the tone for the remainder of the game.”
The Eagles next put their winning streak on the line at Central on Friday.
“We’re always talking about getting it going, getting it going,” said Peace, who bats third in the lineup. “Hits typically happen one after another and that’s what we need — someone to get it started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.