Girls Basketball

Confidence Growing For East Rock's Lucas

East Rock vs. Madison Basketball

East Rockingham’s Haley Lucas goes up for a shot.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

ELKTON — At 6-foot-1, what Haley Lucas brings to the floor is no secret.

The East Rockingham sophomore earned a spot on the varsity team last year, partly because of her height, and it’s a valuable trait she uses on both ends of the court.

But Lucas is much more than that for the ERHS girls basketball team, serving as a core piece for the up-and-coming Eagles and a big part of their future.

“Being the tallest player on the team, the players rely on me under the basket for good looks in the paint and quick baskets,” Lucas said. “It also helps to be big on defense to help deter players from the paint.”

Lucas’s freshman debut in 2021-22 went as it does for many players worthy of earning that honor.

She had plenty of big games where she flashed her long-term potential and opened opponents’ eyes.

Naturally, she also had some bumps in the road where she had to learn how to adjust to the varsity level.

East Rock vs. Madison Basketball

East Rockingham’s Haley Lucas looks for an open teammate against Madison County’s Kate McLearen this year.

This year, she’s looked more like a seasoned veteran.

“Haley gives us a lengthy presence and scoring threat who continues to diversify her range and moves to the basket,” ERHS head coach Paul Comer said. “She’s a great rebounder and defender around the basket.”

The Eagles have improved this season from previous years, and Lucas is playing a significant role.

She’s put up a consistent all-around stat line with 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game and is shooting a remarkably efficient 48 percent from the field.

“Haley plays a huge role on our team. We try to run our offense through her,” said East Rockingham guard Reagan Sipe, another sophomore. “We rely on Haley to grab rebounds, block shots, and be big in the paint. She draws multiple defenders, which creates open looks for everyone else around the perimeter.”

Lucas has the physical tools that give her the appearance of a player with considerable potential in the sport.

But the sophomore has proven she’s much more than a tall body and is instead a talented player with a bright future.

And the up-and-coming Eagles are glad they have her.

“We’ve definitely come a long way since last year,” Lucas said. “I look forward to the rest of this season and the future of East Rock girls basketball.”

Contact Cody Elliott at 540-574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @VTCody

