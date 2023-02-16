Confidence On The Rise For Broadway's Dingus

BROADWAY — Rebounding the basketball is something that players with height thrive on.
The longer a player is, the easier it is to snatch a loose ball off a missed shot or get up on the glass.
But Lexie Dingus, the 5-foot-8 junior forward for Broadway, overcomes her lack of size with pure effort and grit on both ends of the floor.
“Since I’m not the most confident on offense, I do everything I can to help the team,” Dingus said. “In every game, I try to get the most rebounds because I know it’s one of the ways I can help them out. Rebounding is definitely my strength.”
As the ninth-seeded Gobblers get set to take on eighth-seeded Fort Defiance in the opening round of the Region 3C girls basketball tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. inside Don Landes Gymnasium, it will be in large part because of Dingus’ efforts.
Despite her lack of confidence in the offensive department, her head coach said she’s much better than what the stat sheet may read after a game.
Capable of averaging 15 points per night, according to Broadway head coach Jeremy Fulk, the junior instead serves as the team’s facilitator.
“Her growth over the past two seasons has been significant,” Fulk said. “She has overcome a lot to put herself in a position where she can mentally compete on a night-to-night basis. Watching her grow on the court over the last three years has been a fun thing to be a part of, and I can’t wait to see her compete in the playoffs this year and find out what she will be capable of next season.”
Earlier this year, coincidentally against the Indians on Dec. 13, Dingus broke a longstanding Broadway program record with a 20-rebound performance.
She had several games with double-digit rebounds and led the young Gobblers in boards per game.
“For the two years I have played on varsity, I have been a ‘hustle kid’ and communicator,” Dingus admitted. “I tend to do what our coaches call the ‘little things.’ Getting rebounds, playing good defense, diving for loose balls, trying to take charges — I would consider those as strengths.”
Dingus is the engine that makes Broadway go.
From her effort on the glass to her energy and communication on the floor, she has a contagious effort that has spread throughout the roster.
“Lexie brings a lot to the team on both ends of the floor,” Broadway freshman guard Hannah Tinnell said. “I look up to her a lot and try to learn as much as possible from her. Her defense is strong, and that helps our team a lot. She’s getting more and more strong on offense as well, and it is great to see others thrive and improve.”
Dingus can look at her game now and see the growth, but she still is taking strides mentally.
She praised her coaches and teammates for bringing her along and building her confidence and says her overall basketball IQ has blossomed.
“This season has been so much fun, and I can’t believe the regular season is already over,” Dingus said. “I’m very excited to see how we do in the postseason, and I’m very excited for the next season. It’s hard to believe that my time playing Broadway basketball is close to coming to an end.”
Dingus still has another year with the Gobblers and at least one more playoff game this season.
As her offensive game continues to develop, her defensive effort and the intangibles she provides on the floor will help Broadway stay alive.
She is such a valuable piece to our team,” Gobblers sophomore guard Wren Wheeler said. “She constantly keeps a positive attitude off the court and brings better morale to our team. She works extremely hard daily and always has positive things to say to her teammates. I’m so lucky to play with someone like Lexie and have built such an amazing friendship with her.”
Regardless of size, Dingus has been a machine on the boards for Broadway and hopes to continue that trend throughout her career.
But her all-around game has taken significant steps forward, and now, the soft-spoken player struggling with confidence is developing a self-belief that makes her dangerous on the floor.
That alone, Fulk said, excites him for her future.
“Her energy and communication on the floor are contagious, and they cause her teammates to bring up their level of play and communicate better on the court,” Fulk said. “To put it simply, we would not have had the success we have had this year without Lexie Dingus being a part of our team.”
