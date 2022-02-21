PENN LAIRD — There are times where the folks closest to Chad Edwards have to remind him to stop and enjoy the moment that he's in, he said last week.
But for the Spotswood alum that is now in his 17th season as the head coach of the SHS boys basketball program, his attention is always turning toward the future.
“I’m worried about the next game, a one-game win streak, the process," Edwards said.
As the top-seeded Trailblazers prepare to take on eighth-seeded Turner Ashby in the Region 3C quarterfinals tonight in Penn Laird, they're playing their best basketball of the season and look the part of a team capable of making a deep postseason run.
“Every coach would tell you that you want to be playing your best at tournament time," Edwards said. "I feel like we are. I just feel like the adversity and the growing pains of this season has all been part of the journey. Kids deserve a lot of credit. They’re the youngest, least-experienced team I’ve ever had and it was the toughest schedule I’ve ever faced. On top of that, you have young kids dealing with the weight of expectations. That’s a lot for any player to feel, but especially so many underclassmen."
What's remarkable about this year's edition of the Spotswood boys basketball program is how a young, inexperienced squad that struggled to keep its head above water through a brutal non-district slate to start the season has turned things around.
The Trailblazers grew up, quite literally, before Edwards' eyes and went unbeaten in Valley District play, capturing at least a share of the league title for a 10th straight season.
“It’s just, kind of, the Spotswood way," Spotswood senior forward and captain Ben Craig said. "It’s a tradition. It’s crazy, puts a lot of pressure on guys. The inexperience got to guys a little bit early on in the year. … We needed those struggles at the beginning of the season to really find our identity. It’s built us into a well-oiled machine. I think we’re finally playing to our potential and really showing what we’re made of as a team.”
Winning a decade's worth of district titles consecutively is no small feat, but what makes Spotswood's run even more impressive is just how dominant it has been throughout.
Over the last 100 games in Valley District play, the Trailblazers have went 99-1. Their lone loss in league action came at Harrisonburg in 2019. That year, the Blue Streaks shared the title of regular-season co-champion of the district with Spotswood.
“Our guys would probably roll their eyes at how many times they’ve heard the phrase ‘one-game winning streak,’" Edwards said. "We just try to sell our guys on the process and not trying to make a lot of outcome goals. We’re really trying to preach process, process, process. Over the years, the kids deserve a lot of credit for buying into that."
Although Edwards admitted he's always turning his attention quickly toward the next opponent, he said he remains locked in one the one he's facing until the game is over.
That means when Spotswood is facing a perennial power or a big rival, the game takes just as much meaning in the practice and preparation as it does when it faces a squad that's struggling.
"I always tell the kids that I don’t believe any certain game is a big game," Edwards said. "Every game should get the same amount of attention and focus as any other game. I’m just proud of our guys, over the years, for buying into that. It sounds easy but it’s hard to do, especially when you’re a teenager.”
The Trailblazers had a strong program before Edwards took over and he'll be the first to remind you from his former days as a player under legendary coach Jim Kramer, who led the program to its last state title.
Edwards was a captain on Kramer's first team in 1988 and served as an assistant alongside Kramer for a decade before eventually taking over following his retirement.
"Coach Kramer is the one who put Spotswood basketball on the map and every year, I want to do right by Coach Kramer," Edwards said. "I want to make him proud and further the tradition that he created. I was blessed to be part of that as a coach, coach with him for over a decade. To follow him has been humbling. He’s my mentor, my guy. I view it as a family business."
There's been a number of reasons for the success of the Trailblazers during Edwards tenure, specifically over the past decade. There have been talented players, a year-round work ethic from the entire program and a dedication to the game that's unique.
But the main word that came to mind for Edwards when reflecting on just what it is that's been so critical is consistency. He mentioned his coaching staff that has been around for most of his tenure and played a critical role in helping players develop.
“We work at it all year," Edwards said. "Year after year after year of approaching that way, in a strange way, it’s like compound interest. Consistency and time has helped.”
Carmelo Pacheco is one of three seniors for the Trailblazers and has been a four-year starter for the team. As the leader in almost every statistical category for Spotswood and one of the area's best players, he appreciates the culture that Edwards has built.
“It means a lot because there were definitely people questioning my leadership," Pacheco said about taking on a role change this year as a vocal leader. "I’ve gotten better leading these guys over the year and I’m just going to keep getting better down the stretch. There’s definitely pressure. But once you become more confident in yourself and more comfortable in the program, it’s easy.”
Jonathan Harding, who started last year as a freshman, is a sophomore forward that spoke earlier this season about the process of helping his young teammates grow up quickly and adapt to the expectations.
As Spotswood opens up regional play on a seven-game winning streak, he said he's happy with what he's seen thus far.
“There’s just more chemistry as a team now," Harding said about the recent surge. "Everyone is starting to contribute and it’s making us play better as a team. The players put in the work. They’re committed to basketball. It’s a high standard here.”
Ben Bellamy is the third senior on the SHS roster, but in his first year with the team.
After previously playing at Eastern Mennonite School, where he helped the Flames go to three consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state tournaments, the sharp-shooting guard said he has developed a respect for how the Trailblazers operate.
“The coaches made it a really smooth transition," Bellamy said. "They were really helpful through the whole process. There was a little bit of pressure, but I’m glad to be a part of it. Coach E’s No. 1 thing is defense. He takes pride in defense and he teaches us to do the same. All of the credit goes to him.”
As a former player in the Valley District, Edwards has an appreciation for its history.
He also mentioned the amount of respect he has for the current coaches and players in the league and knows that the quality of competition over the years has only made his teams better.
“I think a championship, of any sort, is important as a competitor," Edwards said. "The route to the postseason has always been rooted in winning your district. … We want to fare well in the Valley District because, if we do, it opens up doors down the road.”
With a perfect Valley District season now behind them, the Trailblazers are moving on.
Up first, coincidentally, is a familiar district foe and county rival in Turner Ashby.
With two wins, Spotswood can get back into the state tournament for the first time since 2019. But for now, there's no doubt the Trailblazers are focused on what's in front of them — as they have all along.
"For the kids to stay focused and not get discouraged and deal with all of that stuff, they really deserve credit," Edwards said. "I’d be proud if any team overcame one of those obstacles. When you put all those together, I’m especially proud of this year’s team"
