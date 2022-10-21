FORT DEFIANCE — The Riverheads football machine was in high gear once again Friday.
Cayden Cook-Cash scored the first two times he touched the ball and the Gladiators never looked back, rolling past Fort Defiance 49-14 in Shenandoah District football action at Alumni Field.
The junior back finished with 12 carries for 230 yards and helped his team win its fourth straight and stay on top of the district regular-season standings.
"Except for some mental mistakes, I was pleased with the way that we played tonight," Riverheads first-year head coach Ray Norcross said. "We are starting to play better, the line is coming around and with Cayden being back in there, it's great."
On a nice evening that featured senior night for the Indians, it was the Gladiators that struck early and often and stole the fanfare.
Fort opened the game with a nice drive, which included a fourth-down conversion, to the RHS 39 but stalled on an incomplete pass. Riverheads took over from there and Cook-Cash took his opening carry up the middle for a 54-yard score and a 7-0 Gladiator lead at 4:36 of the first quarter.
The Indians punted on their next possession and pinned the Gladiators at their own 2. No problem there, however, as Cook-Cash took the ball and raced 98 yards untouched to make it a 14-0 Riverheads lead after one period.
The Gladiators recovered an Indian fumble on the ensuing kickoff and that set up senior Cody Cash's 14-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter and a 21-0 lead. Another Indian fumble gave Riverheads the ball at the Fort 28.
Moments later, senior quarterback Bennett Dunlap hit senior Connor Hagberg on a 4-yard TD pass that extended the lead to 28-0.
Fort got strong play all night from its sophomore quarterback, Trey Miller, who found success through the air to classmate Talyn Armentrout. The Indians moved down the field and Miller raced 17 yards for a score that made it 28-7 with 3:24 to play in the first half.
The Gladiators used their timeouts wisely and drove to the Indian 4 but the Fort defense held on fourth down at the 2 and the half ended.
Riverheads drove 67 yards to open the third period and Cash scored his second TD of the night on a 22- yard run that opened up a 28-point lead. Miller directed another Fort scoring drive and found his favorite target in Armentrout on a 15-yard TD pass in what would be the Indians' final points of the night at 4:09 that made it 35-14.
The final two Gladiator scores came on a 9-yard run by senior Luke Bryant in the third and an 11-yard run by Bennett Dunlap on the first play of the final period.
In addition to Cook-Cash's big night, the Gladiators got 94 yards on seven carries by Bryant and Cash rushed for 61 yards on nine rushes. Riverheads finished with 459 yards total rushing.
The Gladiators (6-1, 4-0 Shenandoah) got strong play on both sides of the ball from their linemen.
"When our line gets to full speed we will be a formidable team," Norcross said.
Bennett Dunlap played under control all night and showed promise with his arm.
"He gives us a threat that I don't think that we've had before," Norcross added, referring to the passing game. "We are going to make people defend him."
Miller paced the Indians (3-5, 1-3 Shenandoah) with 12 carries for 44 yards and completed 8-of-11 passes for 100 yards. Armentrout had seven catches for 65 yards.
"I thought he played fantastic," Fort coach Dan Rolfe said of his left-handed signal caller. "Being a sophomore, we have had to put him into the fire and he's done well."
"You can't spot any team with two touchdowns, especially the standard bearer, and expect to win," Rolfe said. "I thought we did some good things and offensively, we were on point at some times. There are a few things we've got to clean up, but we got better as the game progressed and that's what I wanted to see."
Riverheads 14 14 14 7 — 49
Fort Defiance 0 7 7 0 — 14
First Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 54 run (Brooks kick), 4:36
RIV — Cook-Cash 98 run (Brooks kick), 2:11
Second Quarter
RIV — Cash 14 run (Brooks kick), 11:54
RIV — Hagberg 4 pass from B. Dunlap (Brooks kick), 8:54
FD — Miller 17 run (Brooks kick), 3:24
Third Quarter
RIV — Cash 22 run (Brooks kick), 8:37
FD — Armentrout 15 pass from Miller (Brooks kick), 4:09
