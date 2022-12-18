For the second consecutive season, Riverheads star running back Cayden Cook-Cash has earned top honors in the state after guiding his team to another state championship win.
The 6-foot-3, 215 pound junior ran for 1,879 yards on 175 carries and scored 27 touchdowns this past season, putting up those numbers in just 11 total games played.
In the Gladiators’ 49-27 win over George Wythe in the Virginia High School League Class 1 state title game, Cook-Cash erupted for 17 carries for 282 yards and five touchdowns.
For the second straight season, Cook-Cash is the VHSL Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year.
Cook-Cash was joined by several RHS teammates on the all-state first team as offensive linemen Mitchell Withrow and Cayden Swats also earned spots on the offensive unit.
The Gladiators, who have now won seven straight VHSL Class 1 state titles and 10 overall, also had defensive lineman Cody Cash and end Luke Bryant earn first-team honors.
David Austin, a junior defensive back, was the other Riverheads player on the first team.
The second-team offensive consisted of Riverheads center Payton Snell and Buffalo Gap offensive lineman Jacon Carter and wide receiver Luke Tinsley, a pair of seniors.
On the second-team defense, Gap linebacker Dylan Alphin earned a spot while Riverheads linebacker Austin Roberts, a sophomore, was also named to the unit after a big season.
Gladiators first-year head coach Ray Norcross was named the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
Riverheads went 12-1 this season with its lone loss coming to Class 3 Lord Botetourt.
Norcross, a longtime assistant and defensive coordinator for the Gladiators, replaced legendary former head coach Robert Casto this season and the program didn’t miss a beat.
