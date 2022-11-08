After another dominating season on the ground, Riverheads running back Cayden Cook-Cash has been named the Shenandoah District Offensive Player of the Year.
Cook-Cash, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior that is considered a legitimate Division I prospect, was the Virginia High School League Class 1 Player of the Year in 2021.
The Shenandoah District Defensive Player of the Year is Stuarts Draft standout linebacker Troy Thompson.
Cayden-Cook Cash was joined by Buffalo Gap's Dylan Alphin and Wilson Memorial's Brayden Tyree as running backs on the All-Shenandoah District first team, along with all-purpose standout sophomore Marc Geffrard of Staunton and Wilson Memorial standout senior quarterback Aiden Podgorski, who has shined throwing the ball this year.
Other members of the All-Shenandoah District first-team offense included RHS center Payton Snell, linemen Jacob Carter (Buffalo Gap), Mitchell Withrow (Riverheads), Mason Graber (Stuarts Draft) and Taylin Henderson (Waynesboro).
Buffalo Gap's Luke Tinsley was the first-team selection at tight end, along with receivers Blake Rodgers (Wilson), Talyn Armentrout (Fort Defiance) and Andre Johnson (Staunton). Storm senior Agustin Miguel, meanwhile, was the first-team kicker and Blake Robertson (Buffalo Gap) was chosen as the kick returner.
Joining Thompson on the first-team defense were a trio of impressive linebackers in Alphin, Peyton Dunn (Staunton) and Ryan Mundie (Wilson Memorial), along with defensive ends Kyle Coffey (Stuarts Draft) and Luke Bryant (Riverheads).
Also on the first-team defense were defensive linemen Henderson, Cody Cash (Riverheads) and Kyle Wingfield (Wilson), defensive backs Geffrard, Rodgers, David Austin (Riverheads) and Cole Blackwell (Gap) and Johnson at punt returner while Waynesboro senior standout Blake Jones was selected as the top punter.
Gap's Jeffery Hildebrand was the defensive selection as an all-purpose player.
The second-team offense certainly had some big-time names, too, with Wingfield, Parker Showalter (Wilson), Caden Swats (Riverheads) and DeShawn Shifflett (Staunton), along with Staunton center Landyn Jordan along the line.
Wilson's CJ Robinson was the second-team tight end, along with a trio of receivers in Thomas Chisley (Staunton), Emerson Miller (Waynesboro) and Izaiyah Ale'Bell (Draft). Fort's Trey Miller, a sophomore, was named the second-team quarterback.
Rounding out the second-team offense was Bryant, Mundie and Braylen Fields (Staunton) as running backs, Draft's Ethan Cyr as the kicker, Waynesboro's Camryn Williams as the kick returner and Austin as an all-purpose player.
Robinson and Gap's Micah Canterbury were second-team defensive ends, along with defensive linemen Graver, Shifflett and Hunter Brown (Buffalo Gap).
Swats and RHS teammates Austin Roberts and Brendon Fortune all earned second-team linebacker spots, along with Stuarts Draft senior Fannon Vance.
Johnson, Will Brooks (Fort), Isaac Wood (Draft) and Parker Baucom (Wilson) were the second-team defensive backs while Miller was the punt returner, Draft's Bryce Dennison was the punter and teammate Parker Powell was the all-purpose choice.
Five of the seven teams in the Shenandoah District qualified for the postseason this year with top-seeded Riverheads earning a first-round bye in Region 1B while No. 3 Gap hosts No. 6 William Campbell.
Draft, meanwhile, is the fourth seed will travel to fifth-seeded Clarke County in Region 2B and Staunton and Wilson Memorial will both hit the road for big games in Region 3C.
