There were two representatives from the Shenandoah Valley on the Virginia High School League Class 3 all-state girls soccer team, the league announced on Wednesday.
Fort Defiance junior Ellie Cook and Wilson Memorial's Carley Piller, another junior, were both named to the Class 3 all-state girls soccer second team after their respective years.
Cook, a James Madison commit, was an at-large selection while Pillar was one of four defenders on the second team.
Lafayette senior forward Brooke Potter, a Wake Forest signee, was named the Class 3 player of the year after totaling 40 goals and 18 assists this past season.
Potter, a Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year nominee, scored six goals and three assists during the postseason while helping guide the Rams to their first-ever state title.
