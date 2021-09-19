It was another impressive performance showing off the depth of the Fort Defiance program.
Ramsey Corbin finished the course in 17:26 to win the boys race and led the Indians to a second-place effort as a team at the Augusta Invitational in Fishersville on Saturday.
The Fort boys (54) finished second behind Maggie Walker (43) while Wilson Memorial (99) was third, Rockbridge County was fourth and Page County finished fifth in the boys rankings.
For the girls, it was Maggie Walker (31) again earning top honors. The Wildcats (60) were runner-up, followed by Fort (61), Wilson (119) and Grace Christian School to round out the top five team totals.
Fort senior Sam Tindall (18:19) finished fourth in the boys race while Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer (18:32) was fifth, Waynesboro’s Adam Groves (18:33) was sixth and Rockbridge County’s Evan Roney (18:34) finished seventh. Wilson Memorial’s Clark Dana (18:44), Fort Defiance freshman Parker Blosser (18:50) and Stuarts Draft senior Leorenzo Callo (18:52) rounded out the top 10.
Rockbridge’s Nicole Black (22:00) and Fort’s Trinity Neff (22:04) were fourth and fifth in the girls race, respectively. RCHS junior Megan Timmes (22:05) was sixth while Wilson’s Quinn Franklin (22:16), Fort’s Abby Lane (22:19) and Staunton’s Brook Loar (22:23) made up the next three spots.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Myers, Driver Impress At Fork Union
Spotswood’s Taylor Myers (19:46) and Broadway’s Taylor Driver (20:04) finished sixth and 10th, respectively, in the colonial division of the girls race at the Fork Union Cross Country Invitational at Hardy National on Saturday.
The colonial division was the top grouping in the meet, but the Trailblazers also impressed in the patriot division of the girls race with Ashland Dickel (22:01): Marika Dickel (22:01) and Zoe Deeble (22:19) finishing third, fourth and fifth while Eastern Mennonite’s Erin Loker (22:29) was seventh.
In the patriot division of the boys race, Spotswood’s Miles Mayhew (19:00) and Kasey McClure (19:05) each earned top-10 finishes and were the only locals to be honored on the day.
Prep Volleyball
Virginia Episcopal School 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Malia Bauman had seven kills, eight digs and a trio of blocks but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 23-25 loss to Virginia Episcopal School in Blue Ridge Conference action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Joelle Blosser led the Flames (1-4, 1-2 BRC) with eight digs while Bri Showalter had seven, Annika Harmison finished with a pair of aces and Sidney Rhodes chipped in with nine assists and seven aces.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 2, Christchurch 2: Seniors Elias Stoll and Clint Miller each scored a goal as Eastern Mennonite battled to a 2-2 draw with Christchurch in non-conference action Saturday to finish tied for fifth at the annual Menno Classic Soccer Tournament in Harrisonburg.
Tyler Shank had an assist for the Flames while Schuyler Harmison posted six saves in goal.
Earlier on Saturday, Eastern Mennonite dominated King Abdullah Academy in a 9-0 rout.
In that match for the Flames (7-1-2), Tyler Mast and Ezra Miller had a goal and an assist apiece while Logan Weaver had two goals and an assist. Miller, Joseph Yutzy and Pranav Menon had a goal apiece while Nathan Phillips finished with a pair of goals and Alex Cline posted four saves.
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, Delaware 2: Miette Veldman had 17 kills and 11 digs as James Madison earned a 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8 road win over Colonial Athletic Association foe Delaware Sunday.
Caroline Dozier dished out 45 assists for the Dukes (8-2, 2-0 CAA) while former Rockbridge County standout Jaydyn Clemmer had a team-best 19 digs and Sophia Davis finished with 13 kills.
On Saturday, JMU defeated the host Blue Hens 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 15-25, 15-13.
In that match, Dozier had 42 assists while Veldmad had 19 kills and Savannah Marshall had 20 digs.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah 0: Former Wilson Memorial standout Paris Hutchinson racked up 17 kills and six digs as Eastern Mennonite earned a 25-15, 26-24, 25-12 sweep of Shenandoah in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play on Saturday inside of Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg.
Megan Miller dished out 32 assists for the Royals (3-4, 1-0 (ODAC) while Abby Kaufman had 10 digs.
Later Saturday, EMU suffered a 25-22, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 13-15 non-conference loss to Gallaudet.
Hutchinson and Lizzy Kirkton had 22 kills apiece in that loss while Miller had 54 assists.
Penn State-Altoona 3, Bridgwater 2: Grace Hayes dished out 49 assists and scooped up 17 digs and Lisa O’Grady added 15 kills, but Bridgewater suffered a 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 10-15 loss to Penn State-Altoona in non-conference action inside Nininger Hall on Saturday.
Jessica Bissmeyer had 21 digs and 11 kills for the Eagles (3-5) in the loss.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 1, East Carolina 0: Ariana Reyes’ goal in the second overtime period lifted James Madison to a thrilling 1-0 non-conference victory over East Carolina on Sunday at Sentara Park.
Ebony Wiseman assisted for the Dukes (3-5-1) while Alexandra Blom had nine saves in goal.
Bridgewater 2, Salisbury 0: Ashley Sabatino and Lauren Pion each scored a goal as Bridgewater blanked non-conference opponent Salisbury at home on Saturday.
Skyler Daum, Angel Finch and Madison Crooks had an assist each for the Eagles (5-1) in the win.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 3, Delaware 0: Clay Obara, Luca Erhardt and Nate Corley all scored as James Madison picked up a 3-0 shutout of CAA opponent Delaware at Grant Stadium on Saturday.
Rodrigo Robles had an assist for the Dukes (5-2, 2-0 CAA) while Martin Leu added four saves.
Alvernia 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Reading, Pa., Eastern Mennonite fell 2-0 to Alvernia on Saturday.
Despite the loss, Ahmed Zaatar finished with 11 saves in goal for the winless Royals (0-6).
Bridgewater 2, York 1: David Franco scored twice in the opening half and Bridgewater held on late for an exciting 2-1 non-conference victory over York on Saturday at home.
Simon Brun assisted for the Eagles (2-3) while Charles Scheinefuss finished with 11 saves.
Women’s Field Hockey
Duke 3, James Madison 1: Caroline Cahill scored her second goal of the season, but that was the only goal for James Madison in a 3-1 non-conference loss to Duke on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
Florien Marcussen finished with five saves in goal for the Dukes (3-4) in the loss.
Eastern Mennonite 5, Notre Dame of Maryland 1: In Harrisonburg, Ashley Maldonado scored twice in Eastern Mennonite’s 5-1 non-conference victory over Notre Dame of Maryland on Sunday.
Skylar Hedgepeth had two assists for the Flames (4-2) while Morgan Leslie, Elizabeth Longacre and Brandy Troutman had a goal apice. Troutman also added an assist in the victory for EMU.
Shelly, Weaver Shine For Royals
The Eastern Mennonite men and women cross country teams both came in fourth at the Christopher Newport University Invitational in Newport News on Saturday morning.
Allison Shelly (25:11) finished fifth for the EMU women while freshman Jenna Weaver, a former standout at Eastern Mennonite School, was 12th with a time of 25:45 in her second collegiate race.
Clay Kaufman finished with the top time for the Royals men with a time of 27:42.
