William Cormier likes to spread the wealth.
The Staunton junior had four assists in his team’s 6-0 victory over Riverheads in Shenandoah District boys soccer action on Monday at James Madison University’s Sentara Park.
“I thought that was a great team win,” Cormier said. “We did a good job of possessing, especially with the back four, the two center backs and the two outside backs. Then we got the ball wide. And then we took it down line, and gave ourselves a chance to put balls in.”
In six separate instances, that plan worked to perfection.
Wyeth Buckman scored two goals, and Storm teammates Ashton Barrett, Andrew Efird, Marc Geffrard, and Henry Melvin scored one.
“I thought we had a great game overall,” Staunton first-year head coach Eric Janovsky said. “Playing on a wider field took a little bit of getting used to. The middle was wide open. It took a bit of an adjustment. The ball hit the frame a couple of times, but we played a great game.”
Gladiators head coach Paul Lightner tipped his cap to an impressive Staunton soccer squad.
“They are a strong team,” Lightner said. “We knew that coming in. Best wishes to them in their tournaments, and hopefully we will grow and get better as we prepare for our tournaments.”
Staunton (8-2, 4-1 Shenandoah) is now on a seven-game winning streak and travels to Fishersville to take on Wilson Memorial in a massive Shenandoah District showdown on Friday, while the Gladiators (3-7, 0-5 Shenandoah) aim to snap a six-game skid that evening against rival Stuarts Draft.
