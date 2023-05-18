STUARTS DRAFT — With a late-game offensive explosion, Stuarts Draft captured the Shenandoah District softball regular-season championship on Wednesday in front of its home crowd.
The Cougars scored all their runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to erase a six-run deficit and defeat Fort Defiance 11-6 in both teams’ regular-season finale at SDHS.
“It’s the first time in 12 years that we won a district title,” Draft head coach Robbie Tillman said. “I mean, they deserve it. Teams before us deserved it, too, but these girls have fought all year.”
Cougars senior Amelia Bartley had a huge day, going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs in the game, including the go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning that left the home team ahead for good.
“I’ve been struggling all year,” Bartley said. “I had a big injury my sophomore year that put me down and when I get in the box, all I think about is it’s not about me, it’s about my team. What I do in the box matters, so coming out for my team instead of myself really pushed me to get those three RBIs.”
The Indians (10-10, 6-6 Shenandoah) started the day hot, coming out with six runs in the first two innings of play, led by sophomore Sara Turner’s home run and two RBIs in those two frames alone.
Then in the top of the fourth, with the score still at 6-1 with a runner on first, Cougars junior center fielder Allie Brooks made the game's defensive play by getting a diving catch, leading to the inning-ending double play. That play woke up the bats for the Cougars as they responded with a five-run bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 6-6 and eventually took the lead.
“I’m just so proud of her,” Bartley said. “All year, every practice, she is busting her butt. She does that in practice. She just flies out and dives. How you practice is how you play, so I knew there was no doubt in my mind she was having that ball. It was just such a heads-up play.”
Fort Defiance head coach Todd Wood talked about the performance in retrospect praising the great start but mentioning some of the lapses they had in the field did cost them this game.
“We started out good,” Wood said. “But then we made several defensive mistakes and it led them back into the ball game and they switched pitchers. We didn’t adjust and didn’t continue to hit like we did in the first couple of innings. I mean, a team like that, you can’t give them that many chances.”
McKenzie Tillman had a two-run double for the Cougars (14-5, 9-3 Shenandoah), while Emebrley Coffey had three hits and an RBI, and Lillian Krieg and Allison Brooks added two hits at the leadoff spots.
For the Indians, Abby Campbell was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Calleigh Wilkerson had two hits and two RBIs, and Turner finished 2-for-4 with a solo shot.
