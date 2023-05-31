Junior standout Bryce Dennison had two goals and an assist as No. 4 Stuarts Draft dismantled No. 5 Mountain View in the Region 2B quarterfinals at home Tuesday.
Seniors Ben Ratcliffe, James Carter, and William Monroe led a strong defensive effort for the Cougars, while Monroe, freshman Ezra Carter, and Humberto Rios finished with one goal apiece offensively.
Zachary Beach, the senior leader for Draft, dished out three assists for Draft in the convincing win, while Dylan Alexander and Sammy Watson combined for 12 saves in split time in goal.
The Cougars (7-7-1) were set to travel to No. 1 Clarke County for a regional semifinal Wednesday.
