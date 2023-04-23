STUARTS DRAFT — Behind a big third inning, Stuarts Draft remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 6-2 softball win over Buffalo Gap on Friday.
Senior Gracie Martin, junior Emberley Coffey, and sophomore Tayrnn Morris produced the three RBIs in that third inning for the Cougars.
Stuarts Draft head coach Robbie Tillman talked about his team’s approach in that decisive frame.
“I told them to scoot up to the plate, because I knew [Bison ace Caroline Alger] was throwing outside and start swinging at some good pitches,” Tillman said. “We were swinging at some bad pitches in the first two innings. I told them to start swinging at better pitches and you will be hitting the ball and they did.”
Senior pitcher Mckenzie Tillman had a two-run single in the bottom half of the fourth to make it to a five-run lead for the Cougars. Tillman also had another solid performance in the circle, as she only gave up two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Robbie Tillman talked about the ace’s performance in detail afterward.
“She threw well again,” Tillman said. “She’s been throwing well, the back’s hurting a little bit, so I’m trying to watch that, but she gutted herself out again.”
Buffalo Gap (8-3, 4-2 Shenandoah District) had a tough day other than the two-run fifth inning, as the lineup had to be moved around before the game.
“It’s a tough loss,” Desper said. “The girls we had tonight played hard. I know our starting pitcher [Alger] has been sick. Every inning, we had to go out and check on her and make sure she was good. Had some adversity to this game and moved two [junior varsity] players [up] and had a bunch of girls missing. We fought as hard as we could … Overall, I’m proud of the team and proud of what they did.”
Alger battled throughout the game as she had some productive hits at the plate and was toughing it out in the circle with another complete-game effort.
Desper dove a bit deeper into Alger’s performance and what she had to deal with afterward.
“She’s a great pitcher, a great all-around kid,” Desper said. “She fought this entire game. … I mean, she did not feel well and she gave it her all and played a beast of a game and I’m super proud of her.”
Draft (10-3, 5-0 Shenandoah) returns to action Tuesday for a big district contest at Fort Defiance, while the Bison travel to Covington on Wednesday in non-district action.
Buffalo Gap 000 020 0 — 2 7 2
Stuarts Draft 003 210 x — 6 8 3
Alger and Talley. Tillman and Martin. W — Tillman. L — Alger. TB — BG: Miller, Talley, Alger, Harris, Patterson (2), Richie. SD: Coffey, Krieg, Marshall (2), Martin, Morris, Tillman (2). RBI — BG: Alger, Harris. SD: Coffey, Marshall, Martin, Morris, Tillman (2). ROE — BG: Miller, Alger. SD: Brooks, Lunsford. FC — BG: Harris. SD: Coffey, Krieg. LOB — BG: 8. SD: 9. E — BG: Alger. SD — Mason, Tillman. DP — SD: Tillman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.