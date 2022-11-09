As playoff football gets underway, it's no secret that teams hope to be hitting their peak.
For both Clarke County and Stuarts Draft, that certainly appears to be the case.
The fourth-seeded Eagles will host the fifth-seeded Cougars on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a Region 2B quarterfinal rematch of a postseason game from a year ago.
Last year, Draft ended Clarke's season with a 31-3 win in the regional semifinals.
"Stuarts Draft is a great program with great coaches," Eagles third-year head coach Casey Childs said. "Just like us, they have had a ton of success over the years and we respect everything they do. They are athletic and sound in all aspects of the game. Their kids will line up correctly and play assignments well."
The Eagles have been one of the Shenandoah Valley's most successful and consistent programs in recent history with 16 consecutive winning seasons.
The Cougars, meanwhile, reached back-to-back Virginia High School League Class 2 state title games in 2019 and 2020 and fell in the Region 2B title game a year ago.
"The biggest key to the playoffs is staying healthy and playing mistake-free football," Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said.
Clarke has battled injuries for much of the season, but has won five of its last six entering the playoffs.
Led by last year's Bull Run District Player of the Year in Kyler Darlington, a running back and linebacker, the Eagles look much more like the team folks expected when they were a preseason pick to win the district.
"Winning five out of our last six games has been great for our young team," Childs said. "Our young kids keep gaining experience and growing with each week, so it's definitely a positive thing as the year progresses."
Despite a loss to Class 1 power Riverheads in its regular-season finale, Draft has found itself on a similar trajectory in recent weeks as it starts to flash potential.
The Cougars have a sound defense, led by Shenandoah District Player of the Year Troy Thompson at linebacker, and the offense has quickly evolved and improved.
"We have shown some growth over the last couple of weeks as a team and we hope it continues this week," Floyd said. "As long as these kids stay committed and continue to work, I feel we can make a little run."
Region 2B is loaded with quality teams this year from top to bottom with many coaches in the area believing all eight teams are capable of making a run.
For Floyd, his focus starts with a postseason rematch with the Eagles.
"Clarke County’s identity to to come right at you on both sides of the ball," Floyd said. "On defense, we need to get all 11 hats to the ball and tackle. Their line is athletic and the backs run with authority. Their defense is aggressive and plays downhill. We will need to establish a running game in order for us to be successful."
As the playoffs begin, both Draft and Clarke feel good about where they're at.
Each team is starting to click and the wins have slowly been piling up.
And in a win-or-go-home situation on Thursday in Berryville, both teams are hopeful they can put together another strong effort to earn one more.
"In the playoffs, you have to play clean football with penalties and turnovers," Childs said. "Late in the year, it's hard to be healthy and depth is key. Teams that advance take advantage of opportunities that arise and play with a great passion, but under control."
