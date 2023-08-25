It turns out Stuarts Draft just wanted to return home.
The Cougars, playing at home for the first time this season, impressed in a 25-7, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20 non-district victory over winless Mountain View at SDHS on Thursday.
Freshman standout Augusta Seibert dished out 18 assists and served up eight aces for the Cougars, while fellow freshman Adyson Coyner totaled a team-high eight kills in the win.
Gracie Rosvall, a junior, also had eight kills and served up four aces of her own for Draft.
Aiming to build off its first win, Draft (1-2) will play host to unbeaten Harrisonburg (3-0) in a non-district match Tuesday, while the Generals (0-2) will travel to Buffalo Gap (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.