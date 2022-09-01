It is two teams trending in opposite directions facing off in Augusta County.
Stuarts Draft, after hearing the chatter of not being quite as impressive this year, came out with a start-to-finish road rout of William Monroe last week. As for Waynesboro, it suffered a lopsided 61-14 loss to powerhouse Riverheads.
Now, the Cougars will host the Little Giants tonight at 7 p.m. in The Battle For The Ball — a rivalry matchup that dates back to 1970.
"Our goal is to get better every day," Waynesboro third-year head coach Brandon Jarvis said earlier this week. "We learned that in order to get better, we must know what we did wrong the day before and we have to own those mistakes. Obviously, we made a lot of mistakes in Week 1 with seven turnovers, ultimately beating ourselves. However, I'm excited how we've attacked practice this week with a focus on getting better and fixing mistakes."
The Little Giants struggled against the physicality of the Gladiators, but did manage to get something going in the passing game at different points in the night.
Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones completed 16-of-33 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, but threw three interceptions. Ryan Barbour, who had a breakout season a year ago, was held to four carries for just 21 yards.
Despite their Week 1 struggles, Draft coach Nathan Floyd knows their potential.
"Waynesboro has really good size and speed," Floyd said. "They can beat you with the run game ,but also throw it over the top of the defense. The linemen are huge, skill players are fast and the quarterback can sling it. Our kids really need to play fast, smart and physical in order to be successful."
The Cougars had opposite results in the run game in their season opener as Da'shea Smith, a sophomore, piled up 160 rushing yards and four scores in the first half alone.
The end result was a 41-0 rout of the Green Dragons and confidence growing for a Draft squad that is looking to maintain itself near the top of Class 2.
"Stuarts Draft has a similar running attack to Riverheads," Jarvis said. "We struggled to stop their offense last week. We challenged the defense in practice this week to learn from their mistakes so that we can see better success."
Draft was able to pull the starters by half against William Monroe and the team has now been locked in on trying to defeat Waynesboro a sixth straight time.
"I really liked the way we came out against Monroe and set the tone for the game," Floyd said. "We established the running game and created some early turnovers on defense which put us ahead."
The Cougars and Little Giants are both teams expected to be in playoff contention this year, but find themselves in different spots after Week 1.
It's a long season with a lot more football to go, but there's no doubt Draft wants to sustain momentum and Waynesboro simply wants to find some.
"In order to be successful, our kids need to play fast, smart, and physical football," Floyd said. "On offense, we are going to pitch the ball backwards and hope for the best. Defensively, we must play fast, be great tacklers and make them earn whatever they get."
The Battle For The Ball has stayed in Draft's possession for quite some time.
If the Little Giants want to change that, they need to start trending back in the right direction.
"We must win the turnover battle this week," Jarvis said. "I know I've said it before, but you won't see success against anyone when you turn the ball over seven times. We must make better decisions with the football on offense, and force more turnovers on defense."
