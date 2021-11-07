RICHMOND — For the fourth time in program history, Stuarts Draft brought home a trophy.
The Cougars put on a sharp, dazzling performance to win the Virginia High School League Class 2 competition cheer state championship on Saturday in front of an energetic crowd at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond.
It was the fourth state title in five seasons for Draft.
“My kids love the competitive nature and there’s so much good cheer here,” Cougars coach Tammy Carter said when reflecting on what brings out the best in her squad each year on the state's biggest stage. “It ranges from our classification to [Class 6]. It’s a huge arena that’s filled with fans of cheer. When you have people that are encouraging you and uplifting you and excited to see the things you do, you thrive in it.”
During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the state meet was held at local high schools in nearly empty gyms and Stuarts Draft, after finishing as runner-up in Region 2B, did not even get a chance to advance to the state meet.
Throughout this season, the Cougars leaned on that as motivation to get back to Richmond and it, ultimately, paid off.
East Rockingham, meanwhile, which was second in Region 2B this year behind Draft, finished as the runner-up in the Class 2 competition on Saturday. That tied for the highest finish in program history.
“It was the best that they could do,” ERHS coach Tanya Merica said. “It was one of their better performances. They did fantastic. They put everything they had in it and left it all on the mat.”
It was a strong overall day for other area cheer teams as well with Class 1 Riverheads competing up in Class 2 and still finishing sixth, Spotswood advancing to the second round and finishing fourth in the Class 3 competition and nearby Fort Defiance placing sixth in Class 3 as well.
“I thought it was a great first round,” Indians coach Melissa Hill said. “It’s a big change being able to perform in this big arena. Overall, it was a clean routine. They did exactly what we asked them to do, and I don’t think we could have asked for any more.”
Much like Hill, despite not getting the win, Trailblazers coach Bridget Smith left Richmond proud.
“Their second-round performance was probably the best performance I’ve seen them do, so I’m really happy with how we did today,” Smith said. “It was all very exciting. It was their confidence and cleanliness. They executed very well.”
While the Cougars left Richmond Saturday as the lone local team with a state trophy, coaches and athletes from several schools insisted they remain proud of how the season turned out this year.
“This season, as a whole, was just fantastic,” Merica said. “These kids were great kids. They’ve been fantastic. They have taken everything on in full force and done really well.”
As for Draft, after missing the opportunity last year and making it their mission this season — well, that mission can officially be considered complete.
“They did a great job,” Carter said. “I’m really proud of them. They went out there and I think they really left it all out there on the mat. They all felt it. You never want to walk out of here and feel like you left anything behind. They definitely gave it everything they have."
