ELKTON — It may have been hidden behind a mask, but there was surely a smile on Tammy Carter’s face.
After a business-like week of preparation, her Stuarts Draft competition cheer team could finally rejoice.
“We’re super competitive,” the Cougars coach said. “The program has really grown over the last several years and we really strive to be the best that we can be, but also hold Stuarts Draft cheer in a high regard.”
The Cougars put on a high-flying, crisp routine to win the Region 2B cheer competition at East Rockingham on Wednesday. The host Eagles finished second and both teams will advance to the state championship on Nov. 6 at Virginia Commonwealth's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond.
The victory was especially sweet for Draft after finishing as runner-up at last year’s regional competition and not advancing to the state meet under the Virginia High School League's condensed COVID-19 guidelines, snapping an impressive streak five consecutive years in the competition.
“It makes us feel good because we really work hard to put our program where it’s at,” Carter said.
Strasburg finished third overall while Page County and Clarke County were eliminated after the first round.
“Overall, we did the best we could do,” ERHS coach Tanya Merica said. “These girls went out and performed a clean routine. They were a family. The two routines they put out there tonight, it couldn’t be better.”
One year after earning a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 2 meet, the Eagles will return.
“When it comes down to it, these two teams right here, you’ve got some of the best athletes around,” Merica said of her squad and the Cougars. “They work hard for their schools, work hard for themselves. Each and every one of these athletes deserve to be here. I couldn’t be more proud. When it comes to Draft, we both get better.”
Draft’s Eryn Fitzgerald was named the Region 2B Cheerleader of the Year while Carter was Coach of the Year.
“I expect them to be the best that they can be,” Carter said. “There were no nerves tonight. They were confident as a team and that’s what you saw. We just push ourselves to have high difficulty, push ourselves to have cleanly-executed routines. They were able to do all of that and that sets them apart.”
Fitzgerald was joined on the All-Region 2B first team by teammates Caeleigh Freeman, Zane Marshall and Caydence Morris, East Rock’s Haven Merica, Reagan Voight and Lillie Belle Merica and Page’s Malachi Davis along with others.
“I think we did really, really good,” East Rock senior Natalie Pence said. “Obviously, there’s room for improvement. I just want us to make sure we’re having fun throughout it. I’m happy with how we performed and Draft deserved that. It means a lot to get to states. I’m so blessed to move forward in my last year.”
The all-region second team consisted of Draft’s Zoe Mader and Abby Mikolay, East Rockingham’s Copper Stepp and Emily Washington and Page County’s Jade Mullins and Bethany Lucas among others.
“I feel very good,” Eagles senior Gena Lambert said. “We put a lot of effort into what we put out. I’m just really excited to make it to states again. I’m just really happy to be here with the girls my senior year.”
After a straight-faced, serious approach throughout the week, Carter was finally able to smile Wednesday.
But, ahead of next week’s state competition in Richmond, she said she’ll go back to the same approach.
“It’s been a tough year,” Carter said. “To be able to go this year and back to [the state competition] as regional champs, it’s something that means a lot and we’re really looking forward to it.”
