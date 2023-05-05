PENN LAIRD — Junior pitcher Matt Craig threw a no-hitter as Spotswood defeated visiting Staunton 10-0, necessitating the mercy rule in the fifth inning on Thursday in non-district baseball action in Penn Laird.
“[SHS head coach Marcus Davis] has preached all year, ‘You know, throw strikes, good things will happen,’” Craig said after his career-best performance on the mound. “I felt comfortable, knowing if the ball gets past me, they’ve got my back.”
Davis said the win resulted from the whole team doing fundamentals well.
“Like Matt said, his focus is to throw strikes, and then the guys at the plate, our focus is to have quality at-bats,” Davis said. “I thought we did a good job of that. I thought we did a good job applying pressure running the bases, and then, you know, finally, we made that routine play tonight, and that was key.”
Craig picked up the win, going five innings with nine strikeouts and just two base runners, both hit by a pitch. Junior Jaxson Nuckoles took the loss for Staunton, being responsible for all 10 runs (four earned), going 4.1 innings and giving up 10 hits, no walks, two hit batsmen, and striking out two. Sophomore reliever Dale Leslie pitched to only one batter for the Storm, giving up a two-run single to Spotswood junior Nate Leslie in the bottom of the fifth to end the game by the 10-run mercy rule.
Craig struck out seven of the first eight batters — a Job Harrell fly out to right being the only non-strikeout. Reese Levin, a senior, was hit with two outs in the third to break up the perfect game, but Kealo Smith would fly out to left to end the inning. Craig almost lost the no-hitter after dropping a sharp liner from Toby Oakes with two outs in the fourth but threw to first to end the inning. After hitting Leslie and allowing him to reach second on a wild pitch, Craig struck out the next two and retired the third to escape the threat. Craig said the hit batters were a result of him getting tired.
“I got a little tired at the end, you know, things happen,” Craig said. “Threw a little too much on the side, but I think, you know, we kept going, we kept fighting, and no matter what situation we’re in, we just kept going through to the end.”
Senior infielder Hezekiah Cross singled to lead off the bottom of the first for Spotswood, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Leslie. Trevor Shifflet, a senior, drove him in with an RBI single to left before getting caught stealing.
Sophomore Jackson Moyer led off the bottom of the second with a single, followed by junior Irvine Clarke getting hit, then a double steal, and a two-run double from Hayden Lam, another junior, to make the score 2-0, as Clarke was caught between third and home. Freshman standout Camden Blank grounded to shortstop, but the throw was mishandled at first, allowing Lam to score. After a flyout, Cross singled to right to make it 4-0. Leslie grounded to second, but a wild throw put runners on second and third, making way for an RBI single from Shifflet to push the lead to 6-0.
After a scoreless third, the Trailblazers returned to work in the fourth. Leslie would reach first on a fielder’s choice and stole second and third after a Shifflet flyout. Brady Hoover sent one flying over the left field wall, but it was a few feet to the left of the foul pole. He would avenge himself with an RBI single to left to make the score 7-0.
Clarke led off the bottom of the fifth by beating out a grounder to shortstop. Lam flew out to Leslie on the pitcher’s mound, but Clarke stole second and moved to third on a wild throw. Pinch hitting for Blank, sophomore Andrew O’Brien hit an RBI single to center, then reached second on a wild throw. Sophomore Porter Craver singled to left, and Champ Crummett, a junior pinch-hitting for Cross, was walked to load the bases. Staunton head coach Rob Miller tried to stop the bleeding by bringing in Dale Leslie to pitch, but a Nate Leslie two-run RBI single to right ended the game.
For Spotswood, Cross went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a steal, and two runs scored. Shifflett went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Lam went 1–for-2 with an RBI, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored. Hoover went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Obrien went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored. Craver was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Clarke went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, an HBP, and a run scored. Leslie went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, two RBIs, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. Jackson Moyer went 1-for-2 with a run scored. For Staunton, Dale Leslie and Levin were the only runners to reach base.
Spotswood (11-6) will hope to extend its win streak to three when they travel to county rival Turner Ashby on Thursday for a big district game before finishing the regular season at home against Wilson Memorial on May 15. Staunton (3-14) will try to rebound at Stuarts Draft on Tuesday in another Shenandoah District battle.
Davis said the key to preparing for the playoffs will be to keep playing like Thursday.
“We try to simplify the game as much as we can for our guys, and it’s very simple,” Davis said. “Throw strikes, have quality at-bats, run the bases aggressively, and then make that routine play, and if we can continue to do that, you know, we’ll have a chance to be in every game. That’s our goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.