PENN LAIRD — You'll have to excuse Matthew Craig if he seems a bit eager.
The 5-foot-11, 155-pound junior has always loved the game of football. It's a sport he played as a young kid and envisioned being part of his life for a long time.
But after multiple concussions early on in his time as a junior varsity player with the Spotswood program, doctors said it was best if Craig took some time away from the sport.
Finally, after two years away, Craig was allowed a return to the gridiron this season.
“This is the first year they let me to come back and play," Craig said.
The return has paid off for Craig, who has accounted for over 200 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards and has reached the end zone a trio of times as well.
On offense, he's played a variety of roles ranging from receiver to running back and even a Wildcat quarterback. While on defense, he's been impressive at corner.
“He’s a great athlete," SHS head coach Dale Shifflett said. "For us, he’s been a breath of fresh air. He’s a kid that we’ve been able to put at different spots on offense and on the defensive side, he’s played corner and done a nice job for us this year. I am very happy that we got him. He’s a big addition to our football team.”
Craig's playmaking ability has gone a long way for the No. 4 Trailblazers as they prepare to host No. 5 Turner Ashby in the Region 3C quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird.
After a couple of down seasons that weren't up to the standard for the Spotswood program under Shifflett, Craig has played a role in the turnaround.
“He’s been a great addition," Shifflett said. "I’m glad he was able to come out. He’s always liked football and was kept out of the game for a while. I was glad he was able to come back and play the game he enjoys.”
Rayne Dean is another versatile weapon that's part of the SHS offense and he said having Craig on the field has been a reason the offense is so dangerous.
“With him not playing last year and coming out and playing like this, I just think it’s awesome," Dean said. "He’s a really big piece of our success this year. He’s determined, driven. He always has a good attitude. He’s just a really good athlete and he works hard every single day.”
The versatility in Craig's role for Spotswood is something he's fully embraced.
Whether it be a rush around the edge, a catch over the middle or even taking a snap behind center, the junior has quickly become a big-time weapon.
“I feel like, especially coming in, the guys around me have gotten more comfortable," Craig said about his teammates. "I’ve become closer with them. They’ve been able to help me, give me advice, give me pointers. I think the leadership has helped me a lot and that’s helped my game.”
The joy Craig plays with is evident when he takes the field on Friday nights.
It comes from his time away from the sport and, finally, getting to return.
So whatever the Trailblazers need as they head into postseason play, they can likely count on Craig to be willing to do it all.
“They move me around on offense and I do a little bit of everything," Craig said. "They’ve really just tried to use me to the best of my abilities and it’s been fun. I love it. They put me wherever they can and I’m all for it. Whatever they want me to do, I’ll do it.”
