It was a move that made the most sense for both parties involved.
Eli Crawford was named the new boys basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite School earlier this month, taking over for former coach Chad Seibert.
“Coach Crawford is committed to developing young people, not just on the court, but also in life,” Flames second-year athletic director Andrew Gascho said. “His experience, energy and focus on fundamentals will push athletes to be at the top of their game and be great teammates. I am so excited to see the team come together under his leadership and compete at a high level.”
Crawford was a standout at R.E. Lee High School, where he was named the 2006 Virginia High School League Group AA Player of the Year and won two state championships under legendary coach Paul Hatcher.
He then went onto have a strong career at Eastern Mennonite University, where he averaged 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds during the 2009-10 season and was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year while helping the Royals to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.
Crawford previously helped coach football, basketball and track and field at Wilson Memorial for three seasons before stepping away to spend time with family. In 2018, however, Seibert brought him onto the staff at EMS.
Under Seibert, the Flames reached a new level of success that the program had never seen before. Eastern Mennonite went a combined 52-23 during his tenure against top-notch competition from across the state and reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III tournament all three years, including back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
“I first want to thank God and EMS," Crawford said in a statement on the school's website. "I’m truly thankful and honored for this opportunity. I’m ready to step in and build on what Coach Seibert has already started and go from there. ... I look forward to getting these young men back in the gym and working.”
In other prep sports:
Hall Named EMS Volleyball Coach
Meredith Hall was named the new volleyball coach at Eastern Mennonite School on Monday, the school announced through a statement on its website.
Hall is a former standout at Altavista High School and had a strong four-year career at nearby Eastern Mennonite University from 2016-2019.
The former Royals standout was set to be an assistant under former coach Jonathan Williams during the 2020 season before it was cancelled due to COVID-19. Williams coached the Flames for eight seasons and led them to back-to-back trips to the VISAA Division III state tournament in 2018 and 2019.
“We’re so fortunate to have Meredith commit to our program,” Gascho said in a statement. “Last year was hard on the program due to COVID. I have full confidence that Coach Hall will bring the positive attitude and resiliency we need to create an incredible experience for our student athletes.”
Only four seniors are expected to return to the lineup for EMS this season and no juniors, forcing Hall to focus on a bit of a rebuild in her first season on the job.
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” Hall said. “I love the sport. I’ve learned so much over the years from the different coaches I’ve played for. I’m excited to help create a great experience for each individual and the team as a whole.”
BHS Hires Girls Basketball Coach
Jeremy Fulk is the new girls basketball coach at Broadway High School.
The former assistant under previous coach Scott Martin was promoted earlier this month after a lengthy search by the Gobblers administration.
“One of the key components to finding a highly qualified coach is ensuring they are able to secure positive relationships with their student-athletes," Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter said in a statement. "Once that positive relationship is established, the coach is able to get the most out of the students and to speak into their lives. Fortunately for BHS, Coach Fulk has already established those relationships with most of his students. We know this will be a smooth transition and we look forward to the vision Coach Fulk has for his program."
Fulk also serves as an assistant coach for the Broadway football program and will continue in that role moving forward, according to Ritter.
“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of young ladies," Fulk said. "The future for Broadway girls basketball is very bright and I am privileged to be a part of it."
Cain Decommits From Radford
Harrisonburg guard Mariah Cain's recruitment is open again.
The 5-foot-9 senior announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she decommitted from Radford — the first, and only, Division I program to extend her an offer.
Cain previously committed to the Highlanders in early April after being forced to miss the 2020-21 season with the Blue Streaks due to COVID-19.
Cain is a two-time first-team Valley District selection. She also was named to the All-Region 5D second team after the 2019-20 season and became the unquestioned leader for a HHS team that was the youngest in the city/county.
As a sophomore, she averaged a team-leading 16.0 points along with 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.5 steals and one block per game. Defensively, she was often given the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best wing player.
