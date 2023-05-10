Seniors Emma Cude and Sara Monger erupted at the plate, combining for six hits, six runs scored and nine RBIs as East Rockingham coasted to a convincing 14-2 Bull Run District five-inning softball victory over Mountain View in Elkton on Tuesday.
Cude finished 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and four runs scored for the Eagles, while Monger went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Her grand slam in the fifth inning ended the contest.
Madison Arbaugh, another senior, had two hits and a run scored from the leadoff spot for East Rock, while classmate Ashlyn Herring finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI in the win.
Junior Isabelle Cubbage, sophomore Makenzie Dooms, sophomore Reagan Sipe, and junior Emily Campbell all finished with one hit apiece for the Eagles, who totaled 14 as a team in the blowout.
Arbaugh pitched four scoreless innings for ERHS, allowing just three hits and striking out three.
For the Generals, senior catcher Emma Saeler and senior infielder Debra Moffit each had a hit.
East Rock (12-4, 10-1 Bull Run) will travel to Madison County on Friday for another district contest, while Mountain View (2-14, 0-12 Bull Run) is set to host Rappahannock County on Tuesday.
