ELKTON — With the game on the line, East Rockingham catcher Sierra Custer came through with one of the biggest hits of her young softball career.
With the game knotted at six in the bottom of the seventh with courtesy runner Mackenzie Franklin at the ready on third, Custer, a sophomore, drove one to center field for a double — driving in Franklin for the walk-off RBI and lifting the Eagles over Clarke County 7-6 in Bull Run district action Tuesday at ERHS.
Custer admits she was nervous when she stepped in the batter’s box in the seventh. During a timeout, she said her coaches told her to “just hit it.”
Custer had some extra motivation to nail the walk-off, as she wanted to win in honor of her beloved senior teammates on senior night.
“They’re really big role models,” Custer said. “I look up to all of them and they mean a lot to me. I’ve played with most of them for most of my life, and I really just wanted this win for them [Tuesday].”
East Rock head coach Ronnie Dovel said a lot of heart went into Tuesday’s win, noting they were behind on the scoreboard multiple times. He was happy to see his girls limit Clarke County junior pitcher Anna Hornbaker to six strikeouts.
“We battled back,” Dovel said. “[Hornbacker] struck us out 12 times the last time we played them. We cut that in half this game, and that was our goal.”
Dovel recognizes that Custer is one of the younger players on the team, and said she’s come a long way in her short time as an East Rock Eagle.
“[She] doesn’t get much publicity, but she deserves it,” Dovel said. “She’s a great player.”
Senior pitcher Madison Arbaugh contributed massively to East Rock’s win, tossing a complete game and striking out seven. Arbaugh made noise at the plate, as well, drilling a two-run homer in the second inning.
When it was down to the nitty gritty in the seventh, Arbaugh kept telling herself “three outs.”
“We’ve got to take it one by one and we’ve got to stay together,” Arbaugh said. “That’s how you do it.”
Arbaugh believes it’s huge to be a versatile player and rise to the occasion both on and off the mound. She feels it’s a sense of repayment for her teammates backing her up defensively.
“Coming up big for my teammates and them coming up big on defense for me, I think that evens it out,” Arbaugh said. “It feels good.”
Arbaugh along with Bria Berriochoa, Emma Cude, Ashlyn Herring, and Sara Monger were all acknowledged prior to the game for senior night. With their leadership skills and positive energy, Dovel said the five seniors were like having five extra coaches on the field this year.
“They keep everybody upbeat at all times,” Dovel said. “They’re [like] coaches on the field.”
Custer notched two doubles in the game, while Monger and first baseman Makenzie Dooms slammed doubles of their own. Herring tripled in the fifth, while Cude homered in the third. Clarke County third baseman Autumn Bell doubled twice and drove in a run, while shortstop Madison Edwards and center fielder Courtney Paskel ripped a double each.
Tuesday marked Clarke County’s fourth loss in its last five. Head coach Darren Lambert said if they had made a few key plays defensively, the game could’ve gone their way.
“We just made a couple mistakes that when you’re in a tight ball game, you can’t do it,” Lambert said. “It’s the difference between winning and losing, you’ve got to make all the plays. East Rock made all the plays, we had a couple breakdowns, and that’s the difference.”
Lambert knew East Rock was going to be a tough task. He was able to see Tuesday’s effort at the plate as a positive, as he feels his girls haven’t had the at-bats they’re capable of in recent games.
“We knew what this was going to be,” Lambert said. “It was going to be a tough game, and I thought we hit the ball very well.”
Lambert is feeling good about their season so far, despite the last few games drawing concern. He said his team’s mindset to never quit is unwavering, and knows he can rely on Hornbaker any time she pitches.
“They have a lot of fight in them,” Lambert said. “That doesn’t worry me one bit. Every time Hornbaker takes the circle, we can win. If we make the plays behind her, we have a shot at winning.”
The Clarke County Eagles (10-8, 7-5 Bull Run) travel to Madison County Monday for regional quarterfinals, while the East Rock Eagles (14-5, 10-1 Bull Run) travel to Page County Friday for their last regular season game.
To take down their Bull Run District rival in Page County, as well as be successful in the postseason, Dovel said it’s a matter of making routine plays, sticking together and having heart.
“We didn’t make all the routine plays [Tuesday], and it was about to come back to get us,” Dovel said. “That’s the key, make the routine plays and cut down on the strikeouts.”
Clarke County 113 001 0 — 6 7 3
East Rockingham 031 110 1 — 7 10 2
Hornbaker. Arbaugh. W — Arbaugh. L — Hornbaker. HR — ESTR: Arbaugh, second inning, one on. Cude, fifth inning, no one on. 3B — ESTR: Herring. 2B — CLRK: Bell 2, Edwards, Paskel. ESTR: Custer 2, Monger, Dooms. SB — ESTR: Monger. E — ESTR: Arbaugh, Berriochoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.