Darcus Provides Valuable Leadership For Flames

On most rosters, a sophomore is a youngster.
But for Eastern Mennonite, shooting guard Makayla Darcus is a full-fledged veteran.
“She is a team leader and encourager, whether we are winning or losing,” Flames head coach Robert Stuarts said. “The team looks up to her for guidance. She tries to get all the players involved.”
The EMS roster consists of inexperienced players, but Darcus and eighth-grader Augusta Seibert have given the team reason to believe.
Despite struggles in the past few weeks, the Flames exceeded expectations and now have a bright future with players like Darcus as the core.
That’s something that Darcus said she takes seriously, noting how important it is to help guide the younger Eastern Mennonite players this year.
As the team has gone through its ups and downs this season, Darcus said she’d seen growth.
“They look up to me, so I also have to have confidence, and the team plays off my mood, so I always try to have a good mood and also move from one play to the next and shake the mistakes.”
Darcus ranks second on the Flames with 12.9 points per game and is shooting 33 percent.
She leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per contest and has an EMS-best 1.3 assists per game.
Defensively, the sophomore averaged 1.7 steals.
Despite that, she said her off-the-court contributions go the furthest with a young team.
“I’m the captain, so I need to be a role model and help the other players to be confident in the game and in their selves,” Darcus said.
For most varsity basketball rosters in the area, a sophomore is in their first year at the varsity level.
The game is faster, and they’re trying to learn.
For Darcus, that period is already over, and she’s now the experienced leader of the Flames.
“Give it our all in the last two season’s games, and fight as hard as we can in tournament time,” Darcus said. “I expect me to be the leader and help my teammates when they get down on themselves and try in get them to have the energy they need.”
