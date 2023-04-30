ELKTON — There may not have been a player on Broadway’s roster who wanted to win more than freshman standout Lilah Deavers on Thursday.
The young star pitcher stepped into the circle in the fourth inning and took matters into her own hands, striking out a dozen and slamming a two-run homer, ultimately being the difference maker in the Gobblers’ 4-3 non-district win over East Rockingham in a big-time prep softball battle in Elkton between two of the area’s best teams.
“She wanted this game,” BHS head coach Becky Cantrell said. “It was chippy on both sides, so that kinda fueled her a little bit. … She’s just confident, and she said she wanted it [Thursday]. She was ready to roll.”
Thursday marked Deavers’ first career home run. Down by one in the fourth, Deavers turned on a pitch and drove a two-run bomb over the left-field fence.
Cantrell said Deavers continues to work hard as a hitter, but she isn’t one to do it for herself.
“The kid wants it,” Cantrell said. “She is an example of what a perfect teammate is. She wants it for them. She plays her butt off for them. It’s not about her.”
After striking out 17 en route to Broadway’s 6-1 win over East Rock on March 15, Deavers was motivated to have a similar outing Thursday.
“We had a good game against them at the beginning of the year,” Deavers said. “I just wanted to repeat it.”
Sophomore Emma Morris tossed two innings for Broadway before Deavers stepped in. East Rock’s junior pitcher Kendall Morris threw a complete game, striking out two.
First baseman Taylor Suters, another junior, and sophomore shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer drove in the other two Broadway runs, with Suters notching a triple. Senior third baseman Emma Cude drove in an RBI for East Rock, while senior second baseman Ashlyn Herring tallied two hits.
East Rock head coach Ronnie Dovel said Thursday’s loss was a matter of his team being unable to make adjustments at the plate once Deavers stepped in.
“We hit the ball well early in the game,” Dovel said. “We switched pitchers, and we didn’t make the adjustment. [Deavers] is a really good pitcher, and you’ve got to give her credit.”
Dovel said they need to work more on consistency at the plate as the postseason nears, as he feels they’ve struck out too much.
The Gobblers (12-4, 3-1 Valley) host Turner Ashby Tuesday in Valley District action, while the Eagles (10-4, 6-1 Bull Run) host Luray Tuesday in Bull Run District play.
The Gobblers will look to even the score with the Knights after being taken down 10-0 in their first meeting — a loss Deavers said has motivated the team greatly.
Cantrell knows they have some big games ahead and must take care of business.
“The way it looks now, we’re in regions,” Cantrell said. “We’re ranked third right now. Barring something really bad happening, now is the time for us coaches to start scouting everybody else, making game plans, and fine-tuning what we’re doing here in our game.”
Broadway 200 200 0 — 4 8 1
East Rockingham 300 000 0 — 3 5 2
Morris, Deavers (3) and A. Spitzer. Morris and Custer. W — Deavers. L — Morris. 2B — BRO: Harper. 3B — BRO: Suters. HR — BRO: Deavers, fourth inning, one on. SB — ER: Berriochoa, Arbaugh. E — BRO: Suters. ER: Dooms 2.
