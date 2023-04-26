Emma Morris and Lilah Deavers put up yet another impressive performance in the circle as Broadway cruised to a 10-0 shutout of Valley District opponent Rockbridge County on Tuesday in Lexington.
Morris, the sophomore, got the start and allowed no runs on just two hits and a pair of walks while striking out five for the Gobblers.
The freshman, Deavers, came in for relief, giving up just one hit and two walks in four innings. Deavers stuck out a team-high nine.
Jasmine Gett, the speedy junior outfielder for Broadway, put up a 4-for-4 effort that included two runs and an RBI in the leadoff spot.
Freshman utility player Kaileigh Harper had one of the best games of her young prep career, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored, and a pair of RBIs, while junior first baseman Taylor Suters stayed hot at the plate and finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double.
Other key contributors for Broadway included Deavers with an RBI double and junior Iris Kline and sophomore Ashlyn Spitzer with RBI singles. Brooklyn Spitzer, also a sophomore, and senior outfielder Serenity King finished with one hit apiece for the Gobblers in the win.
Sophomore shortstop Parker Dameron, freshman Sadie Moore, and senior outfielder Chasity Southers were the only Wildcats with a hit.
Broadway (10-4, 3-1 Valley) has won eight of 10 and will travel to Elkton for a big non-district game on Thursday at East Rockingham.
Rockbridge (5-8, 1-3 Valley), now on a three-game skid, is also in action that night with a non-district contest against James River.
