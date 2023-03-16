BROADWAY — After Wednesday, it's safe to say Broadway pitcher Lilah Deavers will be a name to watch for the years to come.
Coming off throwing 14 strikeouts in her first career varsity game on Monday, the freshman ace pitched a complete game and fanned 17 against an impressive East Rockingham lineup, leading the Gobblers to a 6-1 non-district victory on Tuesday at home.
Because it's early in the year, BHS head coach Becky Cantrell said the game plan was only to let her pitch four innings. By the second, however, she had yet to throw 20 pitches.
Cantrell said Deavers wanted to stay in through the fifth and sixth innings. Ultimately, she ended up in the circle for the entire game.
"It was hard when she's having these strikeouts and we're playing so well to take her out, so I did leave her in," Cantrell said. "We're early in the year and I want to baby that arm as much as I can."
Cantrell described Deavers as a gamer with a good head on her shoulders. She noted that when Deavers came out of the circle, she was still cheering from the dugout as loud as anyone on the team.
"That's what a coach wants out of her pitcher," Cantrell said. "She's not selfish, so I'm excited to see what the future holds for this kid."
Deavers said she didn't realize how many strikeouts she had tallied. She was happy with her effort but knew she couldn't do it alone and that there was still room for improvement.
"A lot of it comes from my teammates' support and pushing me to be better," Deavers said. "It's a good confidence boost, but I gotta keep working and get better."
The Gobblers put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth with RBIs from Emma Morris, Savannah Janzen, Serenity King, and Jacklyn Williams — increasing their lead to 6-0.
However, the Eagles wouldn't go quietly as Emily Campbell notched an RBI double in the top of the seventh to cut the deficit to five.
Cantrell said it was good to rebound after losing to Fort Defiance and pick up their first win of the year, but she wasn't happy. She said they needed to get better and quickly.
"We just have to make some adjustments," Cantrell said. "Nobody likes playing in the cold weather, so I think mentally tougher is what we need to get, first of all. I liked how we finally made some adjustments late in the game to get some quality at-bats. … A win is a win and I'm excited for the girls, but we still have to work hard."
Cantrell has high expectations for her team and wants a "blue-collared" work ethic out of them.
"It looks like we're lazy out there sometimes [and] I don't like that look," Cantrell said. "It's just little things like that, little pet peeves. I think if we can address those and take care of those issues early in the year, then the further we go, the better we're going to get."
Spitzer, a sophomore catcher, finished with a team-high two hits for the Gobblers (1-1), while Deavers, Morris, and Jenzen all finished with a hit and an RBI apiece in the victory.
On Wednesday's receiving end of Deavers' heat was a team that ERHS head coach Ronnie Dovel described as overswinging.
"We needed to choke up and just put the ball in play," Dovel said. "We were swinging for the fences and obviously, it didn't work. [We] just [needed to] shorten up our swings. It's the biggest adjustment we needed to make and we didn't do it."
Deaver allowed just two hits and a walk, giving up one earned run on 107 pitches.
For the Eagles (0-2), Campbell and Sierra Custer had the only two hits of the game.
Broadway will return to the field Friday for a non-district clash at Region 3C opponent Wilson Memorial, while East Rock will travel to Woodstock on Tuesday for its Bull Run District opener against Central.
While Dovel felt his girls played better defensively on Wednesday than they did in a loss to Spotswood in the season opener Monday, there's still room for improvement. The Eagles committed five errors in the game.
He told his girls after the game, however, not to panic.
"It's a long season and we're going to be OK," Dovel said. "We just have to put things together and we'll be fine."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.