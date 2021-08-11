There were a total of six Spotswood golfers in the top 10 and the Trailblazers shot an impressive 324 as a team to defeat Rockbridge County (340), Broadway (377), Turner Ashby (386) and Harrisonburg (390) in the first Valley District 18-hole match of the season on Tuesday at Lexington Country Club.
Wildcats sophomore Andrew McCoy shot a three-over-par 75 to earn low-medalist honors while Trailblazers junior Ryan Asfa (79) finished second.
The rest of the top 10 featured Spotswood's Carter Atkins (80), Ben Edwards (82), Andrew Baugher (83), Nate Sherwood (84) and Jack Baugher (87) along with Rockbridge County junior standout Sofia Vargas (82), Harrisonburg junior Toby Corriston (85) and Turner Ashby senior Ryan Simpson (87).
John Jensen (91), Kendall Nye (92) and Abigail Brooks (95) were also impressive for the second-place Wildcats while Eli Morris (89), Eli Hall (90) and Ben Hutcheson (94) all had strong showings for the Gobblers on the day.
For the Knights, freshman Ryan Hutchinson had another strong outing with an 88 while Blue Streaks senior Dylan Thompson finished with a 91.
In other prep golf Tuesday:
Clem Fares Well For East Rock
It was a strong start to the season for one of East Rockingham's top golfers.
Junior Chase Clem shot a nine-over-par 45 to lead the Eagles, who had just two golfers play, in a Bull Run District nine-hole match against Madison County and Strasburg at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club in Front Royal on Tuesday.
East Rockingham sophomore Ike Dean shot a 71 for the Eagles while Madison County finished with a team score of 184 to capture the match victory.
