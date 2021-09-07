MCGAHEYSVILLE — Sitting at a shaded picnic table just outside of the shop at Mountain Greens Golf Course in Massanutten, echoes from the putting green bounced around as Jeff Simmons laughed at the playful trash talk he heard.
The veteran Spotswood golf coach hears, and sees, the competitive nature between his players daily. In fact, they said, it's why they are so successful.
“We compete with each other almost every single day we’re on the course, whether it’s on the range or the putting green," said Trailblazers senior Andrew Baugher, who is also a standout pitcher in baseball. "We’re there to support each other. Competing with guys that you know are just as good really puts you on top of your game. It’s really fun having those guys there to go against.”
In a sport where schools sometime struggle to grow their numbers and build depth, that certainly hasn't been the case for Simmons at Spotswood.
The Trailblazers feature five seniors on their roster this season and 16 total golfers. That is the most of any team in the Valley District by a wide margin.
“It’s kind of a luxury," Simmons said. "We don’t have to search for that third or fourth score. I usually know that even our fifth or sixth guy is going to be able to post a good score. … I know the kids can put together a consistent effort.”
In most tournaments, each team's top four scorers are counted in the results.
Simmons said the Trailblazers have used 10 different players' scores this year.
“We are really, really lucky," Simmons said. "It’s really just a testament to them, just being able to go out and practice on their own. I’ve seen definite improvement in a good number of them. They go out on their own to get better. … I think that’s really our biggest thing. I’ve got so many kids that understand that golf is about more than golf season. It is really a year-round sport.”
The Trailblazers have dominated locally this season, posting an unbeaten record against Valley District opponents and a non-district win over Wilson Memorial.
Spotswood finished third in a match against state powers E.C. Glass and Western Albemarle on Aug. 24 and finished second at a major tourney early in the year.
“Last year, we kind of left off on that sour note of not making it to states after walking into regionals and thinking we were going to," said Trailblazers senior Carter Atkins. "We pushed hard this past summer to make sure we can reach that goal and get to states. It’s been on our minds this entire summer. We couldn’t do it last year, so we want to get the job done this year.”
One of the top individual highlights for Spotswood this season was Ryan Asfa, a junior, shooting a three-under-par 69 in a match at Lakeview Golf Club.
“I knew I was capable of achieving that score, but it did take a while for me to get my game to its prime," Asfa said. "Working with my teammates and them encouraging me gave me a really good mindset. … I did play very well that day and I did feel a lot more confident in my game. I felt I was more capable of being a better golfer. I really did feel more confident after that round.”
Much like Asfa credited his teammates for helping him post the best round of his career, they echoed those same sentiments when talking about each other.
“It’s good because you can’t really play bad for a few weeks or your spot will be taken," SHS junior Ben Edwards said. "It keeps you on top of our game. We do trash talk, especially when it gets close. It’s fun, though. We enjoy it.”
The friendly banter among teammates is a staple of the Spotswood program.
With depth unmatched by any school in the area and aspirations of making a deep run at the regional and state level, it's what makes the Trailblazers special.
“We love competing with each other, trying to push each other further," Atkins said. "We're so deep, so we try to help each other get to that next level and work on what we’re weak on. We want everyone to be the best they can be.”
