LURAY — Joe Lucas stood along the sidelines at Spotswood High School last Saturday and quickly realized his players were pretty subdued on the bench.
Luray had just defeated Clarke County for its 17th straight win and third straight regional championship, but the Bulldogs simply weren't impressed quite yet.
“It’s been weird," said Lucas, who is in his sixth year coach LHS. "After we won the regional title, we went in and celebrated a little bit but moved on quickly. When we were on the bench, waiting to receive the trophy, I had to tell them to enjoy it. They just want to get to the next one. I think it’s a good thing because they’re hungry and motivated, but I also don’t want us to take it for granted.”
Luray (25-2), the defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion, is set to face Brunswick in the state quarterfinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. at home.
For a program that has compiled a 67-4 record over a three-year span that includes a trio of trips to the state tournament, including a title win over Gate City a year ago, Friday's game against Brunswick is just another step.
“We set that goal for ourselves always — to make it to the end and win it," Luray point guard Averie Alger said about winning another state title. "The first year, it was really new for us. Now, though, I feel like we’re getting the hang of it.”
The familiarity on the big stage is one of the biggest advantages Luray (25-2) will have on Friday and potentially into next week if it advances with a win.
Two years ago, the Bulldogs fell to Gate City in the Class 2 championship in Richmond. They avenged the loss by defeating the Blue Devils for the 2021 title.
“We’re pretty used to it, but there’s still some nerves going in and knowing that this is my last season with the seniors that we have," Luray junior forward Jaidyn McClung said. "I think it just pushes us to end in a really successful way.”
Brunswick, whose mascot is also the Bulldogs, is coming off a blowout 67-31 loss to John Marshall in the Region 2A championship game last Friday.
Sitting at 14-5 overall, Brunswick features speed and athleticism that often gives opponents fits. Fortunately for Luray, its roster is built in a much similar fashion.
“They're sort of the same," Lucas said. "A lot of the [Region 2A] teams are the same, where they’re athletic, play zone, going to try to press you. We want to try to speed them up. A pressing team doesn’t like to be pressed. If we can just keep that pace up for four quarters, I feel like it plays to our advantage — whether we’re playing a pressing team or a team that wants to slow it down.”
Standout senior guard Emilee Weakley has been on a terror scoring the basketball of late, noting she's in "playoff mode" after last week's victory.
She said playing against an up-tempo team like Brunswick is exciting for her squad and plays to the team's strengths on both sides of the basketball.
“Our game is run-and-gun," said Weakley, who had 36 points in the win over Clarke. "It’s getting the ball and going. When one of my teammates gets the ball, I’m going. We know each other so well and we know how each other plays. When other teams want to play fast as well, we just want to play faster and smarter. We want to play our game still, but we just want to play it better.”
After the win over the Eagles, the celebration from Luray wasn't symbolic of a team that had just won its third consecutive regional championship.
Instead, it was another goal to check off the long list of ones set for this season.
And now, Luray has another one it hopes to take care of against Brunswick.
"We have those expectations for ourselves and we know we want to get there," Weakley said. "We work hard and we want to win.”
