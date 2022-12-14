STRASBURG — With its offense struggling, Strasburg turned up the defensive pressure on Tuesday.
The Rams used a full-court pressure defense to generate some offense and pull out a gritty 35-20 girls basketball victory over Page County in the Bull District opener for both squads.
"We talked about things at halftime and what we could do differently," Strasburg head coach Darin Jenkins said. "We had noticed on film with Page there were some games that it looked like they had struggled some with pressure. We just thought at halftime, the second half would be a good opportunity to press them a little bit — full-court man. The girls bought into it. They love doing that. I thought it was a good opportunity there to just try to get our offense going with some transition points."
The Rams led the Panthers 11-10 at halftime as both teams struggled on offense. Page County shot 10% (2-for-20) from the field while the Rams shot 21.7% (5-for-23).
Page County freshman Ali Purdham scored in the first 30 seconds of the second half to give the Panthers a 12-11 advantage, but would be the last lead of the game for the Panthers.
The Rams forced seven turnovers the rest of the third period and outscored Page County 19-6.
"We just pressed them and, honestly, it was all defense that turned into offense," Strasburg junior Macy Smith said.
Smith scored 13 points in the third period as the Rams built a 30-18 advantage.
"She's a very special person," Jenkins said of Smith. "I'm just glad she's in the purple uniform. Watching her night in and night out, and I'm not just talking about games. I'm talking about her work ethic and what she does in practice. And how she leads her teammates through her work ethic is pretty unique. And you just don't see that at this level very often. She's a special one."
Smith scored on a steal and layup with 5:25 left in the game for a 32-18 lead. It was the last basket of the game for either team.
The Panthers (2-3, 0-1 Bull Run) did not score for the last 13:22 of the contest. They made only five baskets in the entire game, shooting 13.9% (5-for-36) from the field in the contest.
Smith said the team loves to play defense.
"I think we're so close as a team this year that we just have that energy," Smith said. "And we just want to win, and we have that will to win and go get the ball."
Purdham, Bailee Gaskins and Montana Foltz each had four points to lead the Panthers.
Smith finished with 20 points, five rebounds and seven steals. Jada Hill had five points and four rebounds, while freshman Jayden Stinnette had four points and nine rebounds for the Rams (3-1, 1-0 Bull Run).
Jenkins said he has a young squad and he feels like they will continue to get better as the season goes on.
"Even though we've got some girls out there that are upperclassmen, we've got some girls out there that don't have a lot of varsity experience," Jenkins said. "And then you mix that in with some freshmen who have no varsity experience and we're still learning a little bit on the fly. I've seen this team shoot. I know what we're capable of doing as far as shooting the ball. And when we can get to that point where we're consistent shooting that way, I think we'll be a fairly good team."
