PENN LAIRD — Within seconds of the clock striking zero, Brandon Pettit was in a sprint toward midfield with his arms flailing up in an attempt to get the visiting bleachers on its feet.
Before the Turner Ashby defensive end could even finish his attempt at firing up the away crowd, the strong contingent from Bridgewater had already erupted in excitement.
Pettit and the fifth-seeded Knights were stout defensively and kicker Ben Miller's 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in a thrilling 17-14 victory over rival and fourth-seeded Spotswood in the Region 3C football quarterfinals at SHS on Thursday.
“It means the world right now," Pettit said. "That’s what it feels like. It means the world.”
After meeting in the regular season — a contest that TA won 35-28 — the two teams felt they had left a lot on the table with the Trailblazers coming out slow in the first half of that one and then the Knights eventually struggling and having to hold on for the victory late.
But Thursday, in front of a raucous crowd in Penn Laird, both teams put it all on the line.
“Both teams played hard," Spotswood sixth-year head coach Dale Shifflett said after the contest. "It was a good football game. People got their money’s worth. It was a 48-minute football game this time. I thought both teams played hard for 48 minutes and left it all on the field. It came down to mistakes at the end and we had more than they did.”
The game was marred by penalties as officials threw over 20 flags on the evening, slowing down the contest, which took over two and a half hours to finish.
The most costly mistakes, however, were committed by the Trailblazers on a pair of TA scoring drives.
In the first quarter, after exchanging punts to start the contest, Knights quarterback Micah Shank was sacked on third-and-3 but a personal foul was quickly called on Spotswood.
Two plays later, Shank broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Knights.
"He's just such a competitor, man," TA first-year head coach Scott Turner said about his quarterback. "He gives his all."
The Trailblazers responded quickly when Elliott Brown hit Rayne Dean on a screen pass and the 6-foot-4, 220-pound bruiser raced 50 yards to the end zone to make it 7-7 with 7:05 left in the opening frame.
Then in the second, after starting the drive in good field position on Turner Ashby's side of the field, Brown threw a 41-yard jump ball up to Matt Craig, who came down with it over a TA cornerback and gave Spotswood a 14-7 lead with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter.
“After giving up a couple of big plays, we settled down a little bit and started stepping up," Turner Ashby senior defensive lineman Daniel Offenbacker said. "We faced a little bit of adversity, but sticking together was key. It was a big win for us.”
Trailing by seven at the half, the Turner Ashby coaching staff challenged its defense.
With the offense struggling to gain traction outside of Shank's big run, it was clear that the only way the Knights were going to win was by playing complementary football.
“We stuck to our game plan, worked hard all week," Turner Ashby sophomore linebacker Beau Baylor said. "[Defensive coordinator Greg] Watson had a good game plan for us and we played hard, especially in the second half. We came up clutch in the second half.”
On the opening drive of the second half, Baylor stripped the football away from Spotswood tight end Nicholas Sheets and quickly pounced on it at the SHS 37, still trailing 14-7.
On third-and-10 from the 25, a pass came up incomplete for the Knights. But, once again, a personal-foul penalty on the Trailblazers extended the drive and Baylor made them pay just three plays later with a 6-yard run up the middle to knot up the score at 14 apiece.
“Penalties and mistakes on offense," Shifflett said was the difference in the game. "We made some mistakes on offense up front and we had two huge penalties that extended their drives. We had two personal fouls that extended drives and they scored on both of them. They wouldn’t have scored if we didn’t commit those in those moments.”
Spotswood drove into TA territory on the ensuing drive, but turned it over on downs.
Then, early in the fourth after Miller's go-ahead field goal put the Knights ahead for the first time since early in the opening quarter, SHS running back James Stowe got going.
Up until that point, Stowe had been bottled up for 48 yards on 16 carries. After back-to-back carries for 26 yards, he was heating up but then an ankle injury suddenly sent him off the field in pain.
From there, the Trailblazers never seemed to gain momentum as they turned it over on downs in TA territory, were forced to punt again with 3:11 remaining and then Brown was sacked and a spike attempt came after the clock ran out to end the back-and-forth contest.
“We gave it our all and fought to the last second, but things don’t always go your way and that’s how it went for us tonight," Craig said. "We’ll be back.”
After finishing 2-8 last year and 1-5 in the condensed spring season in 2021, this year was a major turnaround for Spotswood (8-3) and back to the standards Shifflett has set during his time there.
With a large chunk of the roster returning next season, players were optimistic afterward.
“Being a senior and a team captain, this season was all I could ask for," Trailblazers senior standout wide receiver Aiden Grefe said. "Last year, going 2-8, we had to do something about that and this senior class is special. We truly are family at this point. 8-2 is a great way to leave. We had some young and new guys step up. It was sad how the season ended, but I know those underclassmen are going to get straight to work and I’m going to be there to help them out. There is so much talent coming back.”
The Trailblazers were able to not only find their future quarterback in the sophomore Brown this year, but also key weapons in sophomore Rayne Dean and Craig, a junior, among others.
The versatility Spotswood showcased on offense this season has been a staple for the program under Shifflett and it allowed the team to get back to its winning ways.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better team," Craig said. "They helped me from the get-go and slowly turned into family. It’s a feeling I never expected to have and that’s what’s hardest to leave. The seniors were the core of this team and I owe the season to them."
Against the Knights, Brown showcased just how much he's grown in the passing game as he completed 12-of-26 passes for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss.
Stowe finished with 18 carries for 74 yards before the late-game injury forced him out while Dean accumulated 79 all-purpose yards and Grefe had five catches for 40 yards.
“I’m super proud of this team," Dean said. "Everyone worked super hard and we had a great bounce-back season. We will be back next year even better.”
Shifflett praised his players after the game, making note of how difficult the loss was for everyone involved with the Spotswood program, but also reiterating how proud he was.
“I’m super proud of them," Shifflett said. "No one around here thought they’d go from a 2-8 football team to 8-2. That’s a credit to them and our staff for the work they’ve put in from November until now. Now it’s time to do that again. We’ll take a couple of weeks off and we’ll get back to work.”
Following the contest, coaches from both teams exchanged friendly banter despite tensions remaining high in the stands, acknowledging how competitive the game was.
It was one of TA's best defensive performances of the season, the players said, and it's something the team will certainly need more of as it advances to the next round.
“I couldn’t be prouder of that defensive unit," Turner said. "The [defensive assistant coaches] are some of the hardest-working men I’ve ever been around and they had that group ready to go. They came up big when we needed to. That’s a really daggone football team over there and we just happened to make a big play when we needed to.”
Up next for the Knights is a regional semifinal against the winner of top-seeded Liberty Christian and eighth-seeded Rustburg, who will play on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
LCA has had its way in the postseason with teams from the Shenandoah Valley in recent years and TA coaches and players have already said they're well aware of the challenge ahead.
“It’s huge," Baylor said. "They’re a tough opponent, so we’ll have to prepare a lot.”
Against the Trailblazers, Turner Ashby (9-2) was led by Shank's 146 all-purpose yards while Baylor ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Gage Kelley added 12 rushes for 39 yards. Calvin Young also had a pair of catches for 36 yards in the win.
But it was the defense earning the most praise after limiting Spotswood to less than 250 yards of total offense and coming up with big, timely stops throughout the entire contest.
“Our guys have worked really hard," Turner said. "They didn’t want to be done, so they left everything they had out here and we’re fortunate to leave with a win.”
The momentum swings throughout the game were something the players took note of.
Playing against a Rockingham County rival and with the season on the line, emotions were high for players, coaches and even fans throughout all 48 minutes of play on Thursday.
“You hear the crowd and it brings everybody up," Offenbacker said. "It was a fun game.”
That's why as the clock struck zero and reality hit that the Knights had just won their first-round playoff game, Pettit couldn't help but head toward the sideline in excitement.
“It was amazing, man," Pettit said. "Defense wins games, I think, and we have a great defense.”
Turner Ashby 7 0 7 3 — 17
Spotswood 7 7 0 0 — 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TA — Shank 75 run (Miller kick), 7:23
SHS — Dean 50 pass from Brown (Blackwell kick), 7:05
Second Quarter
SHS — Craig 41 pass from Brown (Blackwell kick), 6:34
Third Quarter
TA — Baylor 6 run (Miller kick), 8:10
Fourth Quarter
TA — Miller 32 field goal, 9:57
Individual Statistics
Passing: TA — Shank 3-15-1-49. SHS — Brown 12-26-0-166.
Rushing: TA — Shank 14-97, Baylor 10-47, Kelley 12-39, Pettit 1-6, Matthews 1-(-5). SHS — Stowe 18-74, Dean 4-17, Clarke 1-2, Constable 1-2, Brown 3-(-4).
Receiving: TA — Young 2-36, Seifert 1-13. SHS — Dean 3-62, Craig 1-41, Grefe 5-40, Sheets 3-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.