PENN LAIRD — In the final game of the opening day of Spotswood’s third annual Twila Showalter Holiday Classic, the hosts came out on top.
The Trailblazers controlled the lead for most of the game, leading by as many as 18 and secured a 53-40 non-district boys basketball victory over Staunton on Wednesday in Penn Laird.
Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards said he was pleased with his team’s defensive effort. Offensively, he hopes they’ll have cleaner games in the future, but credited the Storm for being able to shut them down at times.
“It’s hard for us to emulate their quickness and their athleticism,” Edwards said. “I just think with the offensive side of the ball, we never looked very comfortable, and credit to Staunton for that.”
Edwards was happy with his team’s shot selection, in terms of who was shooting and where they were shooting from. He thinks, however, they rushed some shots because they were unable to find a groove offensively.
Without hesitation, Edwards said the biggest threat the Storm posed to them was their quickness.
“They’re going to be one of the quickest teams we see all year,” Edwards said. “Any time you play Staunton, you also have to think about their tradition. Those kids expect to win. [Staunton head] coach [Terrell] Mickens is carrying on the tradition from the Hatchers. Their quickness and athleticism, along with their expectation of winning — they’re a quality ball club.”
Camryn Pacheco led the Blazers with 21 points in the game. He credited Staunton for pushing the unbeaten Trailblazers to their limits and noted that their game plan was to stay focused on guarding key shooters.
“We executed that pretty good,” Pacheco said. “We just played with our heart. Sloppy game, but fell through with a win.”
Pacheco said Staunton’s physicality was “out the gym,” so they had to stay strong and have a tough mindset. He gave insight on how he was able to exploit Staunton’s defense.
“As I played, I just kept seeing openings and openings,” Pacheco said. “As I kept on going, I just attacked the openings that I saw.”
Pacheco tallied nine of Spotswood’s 14 points in the first quarter, helping them lead by four at quarter’s end. The first quarter also saw Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell hit a two-handed dunk.
Spotswood (9-0) continued to increase its lead over the second and third quarters, leading by 14 heading into the fourth quarter and ultimately coasted to the win.
Mickens said the difference maker was the Trailblazers simply made shots and they didn’t. He felt they had a lot of good looks at the basket in the first half, but couldn’t follow through.
“I knew [in] that third quarter, we had to hit some shots or they were going to bust it open [and] that’s what they did,” Mickens said. “They’re a team you can’t get down on because they’re going to do what they’re coached to do. Hat’s off to them, they played well.”
Mickens feels they need to get tougher on rebounding and hit more shots. He was still happy with his team’s effort and a positive takeaway was he had some guys step up that don’t normally play a lot, such as Levy Rodriguez.
“I thought we played very well on defense for two and a half quarters,” Mickens said. “Going to halftime, they only had 24 points. That’s not bad at all. … [Levy] hasn’t really played much all season. I thought he played well.”
The Storm (6-2) were led by Manny Chapman with 12 points while Prodigy Simms notched 10. Other top scorers for Spotswood included Rayne Dean with 11 points and Tyler Sprague with nine.
What means the most to Edwards about the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic is being able to honor Showalter herself.
He noted the competitiveness of all the teams that showed up to play and that if the fans stayed to watch every game, they all felt like playoff games.
“Being able to put on an event with such high-quality basketball means a lot,” Edwards said. “Then the cause, to honor Ms. Showalter, to raise money for cancer — it just really means a lot to me personally and the Spotswood community.”
Staunton 10 7 10 13 — 40
Spotswood 14 10 17 12 — 53
STAUNTON (40) — Simms 3 2-4 10, Cabell 4 1-2 9, Stell 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Chapman 4 3-3 12, Terry 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 3-4 6, Fields 0 0-0 0, Kilgore 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Vest 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 1-2 1, Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-17 40.
SPOTSWOOD (53) — Li 1 0-0 2, Pacheco 8 4-6 21, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 4 0-2 9, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Dean 5 1-4 11, Harding 0 3-4 3, Shelton 0 2-3 2, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 1 0-1 2, Pellot 0 0-0 0, Gipson 1 1-1 3, Chaluisant-Vega 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-21 53.
3-Point Goals – Staunton 4 (Simms 2, Chapman, Jones), Spotswood 2 (Pacheco, Sprague).
