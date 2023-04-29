Standout senior forward Annika Dellinger put on a show, scoring four goals and dishing out three assists as Mountain View cruised to a dominating 8-1 Bull Run District blowout of Page County in girls soccer action in Quicksburg on Thursday.
Hannah Whitaker, a senior forward, added a goal and three assists of her own for the Generals in the much-needed win, while freshmen forwards Leticia Diaz-Cardoso, Vanessa Diaz-Hurtado, and Hannah Biby scored one goal apiece.
In goal for Mountain View, sophomore keeper Tanija Davis finished with eight saves, including two on penalty kicks.
The Generals (4-6-1, 4-6-1 Bull Run) will aim for a second consecutive win Tuesday at Bull Run district opponent Central, while the Panthers (3-8, 3-8 Bull Run) host Madison County in a district contest that evening in Shenandoah.
