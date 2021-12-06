There was a resounding sense of disappointment that rang from Chad Edwards’ voice as he sat on a bench inside the away locker room at East Rockingham High School on Friday in Elkton.
Fresh off an emotional, hard-fought three-point loss to the rival Eagles in front of the largest crowd for a high school basketball game that this area has seen since before the pandemic, the veteran Spotswood boys basketball coach admitted there’s one thing he doesn’t always deal with well.
“I absolutely hate losing,” said Edwards, who is in his 17th season coaching the Trailblazers.
It turns out that wasn’t even the only setback Spotswood would face over the weekend. The Trailblazers went on the road Saturday and suffered a 65-55 loss to a quality E.C. Glass squad.
But for all the feeling of pain and disappointment Spotswood is feeling early on this season, the return later could be special. In fact, the Trailblazers have looked like a program capable of making serious noise when Valley District play rolls around in January.
That’s a bit of an unexpected development considering just how young Edwards’ team is this year.
“It’s, by far, the least experienced team I’ve ever had,” Edwards said. “Even two of our three seniors haven’t scored a basket at Spotswood in their careers and then, we have eight [freshmen] or [sophomores] on our roster. We’re insanely young. We are a team that has a lot of inexperience.”
There’s no erasing the inefficiencies of the Spotswood offense at times during the loss to East Rockingham or the inability to get over the hump any time the Trailblazers made a run.
The Eagles led that contest from start to finish for a reason — they were the better team that night.
But during the fourth quarter, with standout senior guard Carmelo Pacheco being swarmed by the ERHS defense each time down the floor, it was a pair of freshmen stepping up with the big plays.
Camryn Pacheco, Carmelo’s younger brother, was the most obvious name as he scored 11 points of his 15 points in the final frame, including several big-time shots to cut into the deficit. Rayne Dean, however, was a clog defensively for the Trailblazers, is physically mature beyond his years and had a huge shot in the final minutes that put the Trailblazers within one.
Add in other big performances throughout the weekend from players like Jackson Li, Parker Webb, Jonathan Harding and others and it’s easy to see why Edwards is so optimistic with this group.
“Experience is the best teacher,” Edwards said Friday. “We grew up tonight and got a taste of what playoff basketball feels like. That’s such a great opportunity this early in the year. That’s one thing I like about playing a challenging schedule. We’ll be battle-tested and our young guys are going to have to grow up quick, learn their lessons. They have to pay attention to those lessons every night.”
On paper, the start for Spotswood is one that will certainly get people talking. The Trailblazers have been the face of the Valley District in recent years and, quite frankly, folks are ready for a change.
But despite a plethora of new faces, the Trailblazers showed Friday they’re not going away yet.
“A lot of good stuff happened out there,” Edwards said after the loss to East Rock. “I asked the guys to make sure everyone learned a lesson tonight. Every player that went out there, if you could make one more play, you could have, should have, would have won the game. I learned my guys have a lot of fight. My young guys aren’t scared of the big stage, didn’t fold when we got behind, didn’t quit when we struggled to score the basketball. I’m pleased with a lot of what I learned.”
Those lessons are why the frustration that comes with a loss was a bit easier to deal with Friday.
And it’s why, once Spotswood gets through a difficult non-district stretch to start the season, the young Trailblazers will be a better team for it.
“I hate losing,” Edwards said. “But, the opportunity for our young kids to taste that this early in the season is truly a blessing. We’re going to need that.”
