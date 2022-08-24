FORT DEFIANCE — There were several moments last year where a young Fort Defiance football team flashed the type of long-term potential it has.
Perhaps most notably was the Indians' 17-16 upset of Rockbridge County at home on Sept. 24 — a victory that ended up being the only one of Fort's season.
And while the Indians are still young this season — fielding perhaps the most underclassmen in the entire area — there's a different feeling around the team.
“Last year, we’d get on third down and everyone would just hang their head and not pull through," Fort Defiance senior linebacker/tight end Noah Michael said.
Veteran head coach Dan Rolfe has been excited about what he's seen out of his young squad throughout the preseason, noting the experience and hard times the team went through with a handful of freshmen on the field last year was key.
Don't mistake the Indians coach, he surely would have liked to have won more games. But the team learned from those lessons in defeat and now, with a majority of its roster still intact, Fort appears primed for improvement this season.
Arguably the biggest key for the Indians on the field will be their offensive line, where they return five starters from a year ago and are loaded with experience.
There are other key skill guys, too, such as Talyn Armentrout, Landon Barb, Bradley Hebb and freshman quarterback Trey Miller, who has a bright future.
Defensively, seniors Noah Michael, Dante Mazariegos and Seamus Chappell are all hoping to help guide a unit that gave up over 40 points per game a year ago.
But there's no doubt, when it comes to Fort, it will start in the trenches.
“As an offensive line, five guys started last year and they’re all back," Rolfe said. "To me, that is going to pay dividends early. We have to get better, but that’s big.”
Over the past two seasons, the Indians have now lost 14 of 16 games. They haven't been to the playoffs since Rolfe's third year on the job back in 2012.
But there's a fresh batch of young talent that has come into the Fort Defiance program in recent years and provided the team with a glimmer of hope.
And for both the coaches and the upperclassmen on the team, they believe that group of players may be just what the program needs moving forward.
“We don’t have to do it much because the younger classes match that energy," Mazariegos said. "They’ll hype us up, too. It’s a good give-and-take relationship.”
Fort will open its season Friday in Bridgewater against former Valley District foe Turner Ashby in a non-district battle and faces Liberty-Bedford the next week.
The Indians have a fairly challenging non-district slate this year with Broadway and Rockbridge County also on the schedule outside of Shenandoah District play.
It'll be a tall task for Fort Defiance this season but after a year of difficult lopsided losses with a team younger than any other in the area, players and coaches around the program believe this year's group is ready to take another step forward.
"We're ready," Michael said. "It's good to be back out here and we're excited."
