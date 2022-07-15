Playing with a bit of pain was something Taylor Umberger just got used to.
The recent Page County graduate always dealt with knee and hip issues throughout her career, she said, but didn't deal with a serious injury until her senior season.
After a standout season with the PCHS volleyball team in the fall, Umberger found out she had inverted hips, which would require surgery whenever her athletic career eventually comes to an end, and that she had also suffered a labral tear in one of her hips.
Suddenly, with softball still on the schedule for the spring, the Panthers standout was forced with the decision of repairing her hip with surgery and potentially missing her final year on the diamond or postponing the procedure until the end of the year.
Umberger ultimately decided to hold off on the surgery, instead going to therapy "two or three days a week" and playing a key role for the Page softball team as it finished as runner-up at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
Now, she'll continue her career at Eastern Mennonite University next year.
"Softball has been a huge part of my life since I was 5," said Umberger, who played in the outfield this past spring. "It has taught me that it's more than just a game and it showed me that if you want something, you really have to work for it."
Umberger hit over .400 during her career with the Panthers and after breaking onto the scene as an All-Bull Run District designated hitter in 2019, her sophomore campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19. She was then selected as an All-Region 2B selection in the outfield last year and was a starter, once again, this past season for Page.
"I have always wanted to play softball at the college level," Umberger said. "I feel honored to be able to play four more years of a sport that's been huge in my life."
EMU has plenty of local flavor in its softball program with veteran coach J.D. McCurdy putting a heavy emphasis on recruiting the top talent around the Shenandoah Valley.
The addition of Umberger, who is now recovering from hip surgery that she had after her senior season, is just one of many that will help turn the program around.
"I chose EMU due to its small-town feel," Umberger said. "Growing up in Shenandoah and attending [Page], it's close-knit and I felt that at EMU when I visited."
Umberger, who said she wants to be a nurse after college, has memories with her Page County teammates that date back to winning a World Series title in 2016 with the Shenandoah Babe Ruth 12-U All-Star team as a middle-school kid.
Now, she'll look to create new ones with her teammates in Harrisonburg — perhaps, a bit more pain-free.
"The same group of girls I won these [Little League] titles with was the same group I ended my senior year of softball with," Umberger said. "I will always carry these memories with this group of girls with me. I'm looking forward to creating new softball memories with teammates and pursuing one of my life goals of becoming an RN."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.