PENN LAIRD — After an impressive second quarter, fortunes reversed in the third and put Staunton on track for its third straight loss on Thursday.
Leading by seven at halftime, the Storm were outscored by 20 in the second half, falling 69-56 to Lord Botetourt in non-district boys basketball at Spotswood High School on the second day of the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic.
Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens said he felt like his team got complacent on a few passes and with going to the basket. He also noted a few missed layups and calls that didn’t go their way worked against them as well.
“[The Cavaliers] got hot in that third quarter,” Mickens said. “They hit a bunch of shots. … Ultimately, that broke the game for them and put them above us.”
Despite the loss, Mickens felt they came to play after losing to Spotswood the night before. Prior to Thursday, there were only four losses between the two teams.
Because of that, Mickens knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game.
“You knew you were going to have to come and grind,” Mickens said. “I’m proud of my guys. We obviously know we have a lot to work on to get better and we will. We’ll watch some tape, we’ll go back to the drawing board tomorrow at practice and we’ll continue to get better.”
The Storm hung with the Cavaliers in the first quarter and only trailed by six at the end of the frame. Yet, some turnovers cost them some possessions that allowed Lord Botetourt to open things up.
Staunton then scored twice as many points as Lord Botetourt in the second quarter. Four 3-pointers dropped for the Storm — including two from Jack Jones, one of which gave his team the lead with just over three minutes left in the period.
Despite losing in the end, Mickens said the second quarter was “absolutely” a positive takeaway from their performance.
“We proved we can score,” Mickens said. “We came out in the third quarter flat and we didn’t hit any shots. We got to figure out a way to get the ball in the basket and get some easy baskets when the shots aren’t falling.”
Jones led the Storm with 14 points on the day — 12 points in the second quarter alone. He said his teammates did a good job finding him open and the shots were simply falling for him.
He felt his team worked hard as a team, but knew they had more “fire power” in the first half.
“I think we just got outworked a little bit in the second half,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to in an evenly-matched basketball game skill-wise.”
The Storm were outscored 22-8 in the third quarter, a hole they ultimately couldn’t dig themselves out of in the fourth.
While their shots weren’t falling, they struggled with foul trouble also, as they had seven total fouls in the third quarter alone and five within the first two and a half minutes.
Jones thinks if they slowed down the pace a bit, they could’ve avoided some “crucial” takeovers and the third quarter would’ve turned out better for them.
“[The Cavaliers] ran their stuff and they sped us up a little bit,” Jones said. “If we had slowed them down a little bit more, run our stuff and taken some time off the clock, I think we would’ve been better.”
Some other top Staunton scorers included Maaliah Cabell with 10 points, Manny Chapman tallying nine and Prodigy Simms notching eight.
The Storm (6-3) are now on a three-game drought after starting the season undefeated.
Mickens said consistency is key to get back to the winning ways.
“I thought the first two quarters, we played great,” Mickens said. “I thought we kinda shied away from what worked in the third quarter and we got back to it too late. We can’t dig ourselves a hole that deep against good teams and try to keep having to dig out. We've got to keep going and keep going.”
