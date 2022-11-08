ELKTON — As Ben Dinkel entered his final season on the gridiron this fall, he said there was a shift in his mindset with the way he approached the game each night.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior has never been one to only look out for himself or known as arrogant around the locker room, but he admitted he looked at stats.
But while the individual numbers for Dinkel have consistently been great, it's the success of the East Rockingham football program that had gone down recently.
As a captain and leader and with one season left to leave his mark on a program that, historically, has been strong, Dinkel was determined to turn things around.
“I’ve realized my own personal stats don’t really matter anymore," Dinkel said. "It’s about leading the guys, showing how I’ve improved as a player and as a person, and trying to reflect it on them. As a captain, they look up to me, so I want to leave my impact on them. When a young kid needs a little bit of leadership, I want them to know they always have someone they can come to.”
On the field, Dinkel is a two-way standout for the Eagles, who has arguably been the face of the program the past three years as a fiery, energetic leader.
He leads East Rockingham in rushing with over 700 yards and three touchdowns and he also is the team's leading tackler at the linebacker spot with over 80.
But after back-to-back losing seasons in his sophomore and junior campaigns — the worst two seasons in program history — Dinkel wanted to change that.
“It comes down to leadership," Dinkel said. "We’re creating a winning culture. Our culture was going downhill, so we came together as a group and said we wanted to turn things around. We’re getting there. It takes time, but it's coming together."
The Eagles still finished below .500 this season at 4-6, but showed progress under first-year head coach Drew Spitzer and have defeated some top-tier teams.
East Rockingham handed Luray, the No. 2 seed in Region 2B, its first loss of the season and also blew out Valley District champion Turner Ashby in Bridgewater.
As the Eagles now prepare for a first-round playoff matchup at top-seeded Strasburg, the Bull Run District champion, the ability for an upset is there.
“I can really feel it," Dinkel said. "I can see us having potential to win games."
East Rockingham, the No. 8 seed, is back in the postseason this season and it's due in large part to the contributions of players like Dinkel off the field this season.
Under former longtime head coach Donnie Coleman, the winning culture around the ERHS halls was evident and the Eagles established themselves as a top team.
Now, in his final year with the program, Dinkel has helped give them that push in the right direction that the team desperately needed after a pair of rough years.
“Ben is great," East Rockingham junior standout Blake Morris said. "He’s someone everybody looks up, everybody listens to. He’s just a great player.”
