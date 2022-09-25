As the season came down the stretch a year ago, Ryan Hutchinson found himself feeling a bit fatigued.
Leading up to his freshman debut at Turner Ashby, Hutchinson spent an immense amount of time playing in various summer tournaments, practicing on the course and, quite frankly, trying to golf as much as possible.
But by the time postseason tournaments rolled around for the prep season a year ago, Hutchinson was wore out.
“There was a level of exhaustion by the time he got to this stretch,” said Hutchinson’s dad, Corey.
This year, the sophomore took a different approach, playing in less tournaments and taking it it slower in the offseason.
It’s certainly paying off as the sophomore prepares for the Region 3C tournament on Monday after shooting a one-under-par 69 at last week’s Valley District tournament and being named the Player of the Year.
“I think he’s certainly peaking at the right time,” said Corey Hutchinson, who is also the Turner Ashby head coach. “Some of that is luck, but he also took a really mature approach over the summer.”
Hutchinson was consistent and steady throughout he season, never going more than three-over-par in a Valley District match and finishing six strokes better than Rockbridge County’s Andrew McCoy, who was second.
“It’s interesting because, in most of my rounds, I’ve actually started off really, really poorly,” Ryan Hutchinson said last week. “I always turn it on on the back nine. This year, my dad has really instilled in me that you have to grind out every round. … I was able to just attack the courses as much as I could.”
The mental approach to the game was certainly key for Ryan Hutchinson, who said he still isn’t satisfied.
Despite scoring what most would consider phenomenal scores throughout the year, Ryan Hutchinson and his dad, Corey, said there’s still a lot of untapped potential there as the regional meet approaches.
“I’m most proud of what he’s been able to do as he’s struggled,” Corey said. “In rounds where he clearly doesn’t have his best stuff, he’s still turning in good numbers. Really, the first three 18-hole rounds we had, he kind of struggled his way through them. But, he was always going to make sure he didn’t give up on anything and he always turned in a respectable number. In the past two weeks or so, things are starting to really click.”
Ryan Hutchinson is one of three individuals from the Valley District to qualify for the Region 3C meet, which will be held today at The Club at Ironwood in Staunton, but has a legitimate shot at winning the match.
“I’d love to go to states and I plan on it,” Ryan said. “You have to be confident and think you’re going to make it. I just go out, play aggressively and have some fun. It’s easy. I’m going to miss having a bunch of the seniors [around the Valley District] we lose this year. They made it a lot of fun.”
After coming up short of the state meet a year ago, Ryan Hutchinson has made that his primary focus.
With a consistent approach so far and a bit more stamina after a disciplined approach to the game throughout the offseason, both Ryan Hutchinson and his father believe that the future is bright for the young standout.
“This summer, he intentionally played fewer tournaments so that he’d have the momentum here at the end like he wanted to have,” Corey Hutchinson said. “It could have backfired, but it seems to be working. There’s a big exhale right now because I think the plan worked.”
