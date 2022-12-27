Since her mother, Twila Showalter, passed away from cancer in 2017, it’s been difficult at times for Amber Sabbatini to fight through the pain and finding ways to honor her was key.
Since Showalter’s passing, her family has established the Twila and Larry Showalter Cancer Fund in celebration of her life. The fund has raised over $56,000 with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward other local families that have loved ones battling cancer themselves.
But for Sabbatini, who was a standout player for Spotswood High back in her playing days, finding a unique way to honor her mom with a personal touch was something she aimed for.
And when Trailblazers boys basketball head coach Chad Edwards approached Sabbatini, then an assistant with the SHS girls basketball team, about doing a holiday tournament to raise money for the Showalter Cancer Fund, it was immediately a no-brainer decision for all.
“The motivation behind all of it is giving back,” Sabbatini said. “When a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, the one thing they need to focus on is fighting — not if you’ll be able to pay the electric bill, buy food for your family or how you will get to treatment.”
The third annual Twila Showalter Holiday Classic will tip-off Wednesday in Penn Laird with 10 varsity teams and four junior varsity basketball squads from around the state facing off.
The event will feature five games on both days, led by Tuscarora-Turner Ashby girls at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by E.C. Glass-Lord Botetourt boys at 2:45 p.m., Briar Woods-Spotswood girls at 4:30 p.m., Millbrook-Pulaski girls at 6:15 p.m. and the SHS boys facing off against Staunton in a big-time non-district battle to cap the first day at 8 p.m.
The second day will also feature five games with Staunton boys taking on Orange County at 2:45 p.m., Turner Ashby girls facing Millbrook immediately after and the Spotswood boys playing in the night cap at 8 p.m. Sandwiched between those last two, however, is a battle.
The Trailblazers, coached by Chris Dodson, will face the Tuscarora girls basketball team at 6:15 p.m. on the second day. The Huskies are 6-1 overall and coached by Dodson’s daughter, Tayler, who is a former George Mason and Spotswood High standout herself.
“For me it's amazing to be back on the floor with Tayler,” Chris Dodson said. “It’s the floor I watched her grow up on, mature on and the memories we made will always be a part of us and who we are today. We [are having] Christmas the day before the Christmas Tournament, though, because no one wants to be in the house with her after she loses.”
The Tuscarora-Spotswood matchup will be fun for a number of reasons, notably the Dodson vs. Dodson battle, but it is also two quality teams with deep postseason aspirations.
For Tayler Dodson, it’s a chance to pay respects to her dad while competing against him.
“Coaching against my dad is a very exciting moment for me and my program,” Tayler Dodson said. “I try to replicate a lot of what he does from gum boxes, to tricks to teach the girls and sometimes a play or two, so getting to coach against him in a big tournament will be fun. I will also try and ensure that I stay in my coaching box more than he does.”
For Sabbatini, who also played under Chris Dodson, she said the event “hits home”.
She remembered fondly her mom sitting in the bleachers and watching her play and said the tournament is a unique way to keep her mother’s memory alive for years to come.
“The best feeling is giving back to our community in memory of her,” Sabbatini said.
Since her mom’s passing, there have undoubtedly been some dark, difficult times.
But Sabbatini has found a unique way to honor her mother with the Twila Showalter Classic.
And like she did most of her life, she found a way to bring it together through basketball.
“This event helps us give back to our community,” Sabbatini said. “This event helps someone who is battling the fight with cancer. This event is giving a family hope.”
