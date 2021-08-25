It's been nothing short of absolute domination.
And despite winning the last five Virginia High School League Class 1 state championships and entering this season on a 36-game winning streak, the beatings Riverheads has given Shenandoah District opponents over the past two decades are likely to continue.
The district, as a whole, is home to arguably the two top teams in the area.
The Gladiators have dominated at the Class 1 level while nearby rival Stuarts Draft has developed itself as an elite program in Class 2 the past few years.
Both teams are expected to compete at the state level again this season.
Waynesboro moves over to the Shenandoah District this season and is hoping to surprise folks after snapping an extended losing streak last spring at East Rockingham.
Wilson Memorial, Buffalo Gap, Staunton and Fort Defiance all, meanwhile, are aiming to get back into the playoffs.
There's no doubt who the top two teams in the Shenandoah are this season, but things are a little gray after that with a lot of parity throughout.
That should make for an entertaining league slate this fall.
Here's a closer look:
Buffalo Gap Bison
Coach: Brad Wygant (third season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 3-4 (Lost in Region 2B Semifinals)
Key Returners: Curtis Lowe, senior, quarterback/defensive back; Bryce Hildebrand, senior, running back/defensive back; Jack LaPorte, junior, tight end; Blake Argenbright, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Chad Cline, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Mark Yoder, senior, offensive/defensive lineman.
Fort Defiance Indians
Coach: Dan Rolfe (12th season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 1-5
Key Returners: Riley Miller, junior, linebacker (second-team All-Shenandoah); Shannon Knicely, senior, quarterback.
Key Losses: Trevor Bartley, running back; Jeffry East, running back; Drew Shreckhise, wide receiver; Dalton Ream, defensive end; Christian Sorrells, offensive lineman.
Promising Newcomers: Landon Barb, sophomore, wide receiver.
Rolfe Says: "We are replacing a lot of starters from last year, but feel really excited about the mix of returning seniors and some talented newcomers. The key, as always, will be keeping everyone healthy and making it through a brutal district schedule."
Riverheads Gladiators
Coach: Robert Casto (26th season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 10-0 (Won VHSL Class 1 championship)
Key Returners: Cayden Cook-Cash, running back/linebacker; Noah Smiley, fullback/tight end/defensive end; Josh Watson, center; Landon Lightner, wide receiver/defensive back; Bennett Dunlap, quarterback; Cole Burton, fullback/linebacker; JC Hagy, offensive lineman/linebacker; Aidan Miller, running back/defensive back; Ryan Farris, defensive back; Cody Cash, defensive tackle; Isaac Hartless, defensive tackle; John Wood, defensive tackle.
Key Losses: Zac Smiley, running back.
Casto Says: "We will see how it goes."
Staunton Storm
Coach: Jake Phillips (third season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 1-5
Key Returners: Walker Darby, junior, quarterback/defensive back; Kayden Jackson, junior, wide receiver/defensive back; Jaquante Scott, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Josiah Williams, senior, tight end/defensive lineman.
Stuarts Draft Cougars
Coach: Nathan Floyd (eighth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 8-2 (Lost in VHSL Class 2 championship)
Key Returners: Aaron Nice, senior, running back/linebacker (803 rushing yards, nine touchdowns); Troy Thompson, junior, tight end/linebacker (88 tackles); Symeon Balser, senior, running back/defensive back (41 tackles); Jayson Williams, senior, offensive/defensive lineman (All-Class 2); Connor Harvey, senior, offensive/defensive lineman.
Key Losses: Cobey Rothgeb, running back/defensive back; Dustyn Fitzgerald, running back/defensive back; Latrell Fomby, tight end/defensive end; Jayden Watkins, wide receiver/defensive end; Blake Roach, running back/linebacker; Jo-'el Howard, wide receiver/defensive back.
Promising Newcomers: Xavier Grigsby, senior, running back/defensive back.
Floyd Says: "It's a blessing knowing that I get to wake up each morning and spend time with these young men. They are truly a special group to be around in good times and bad."
Waynesboro Little Giants
Coach: Brandon Jarvis
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 1-5
Key Returners: Ryan Barbour, running back (600 total yards, six touchdowns).
Key Losses: Michael Smith, quarterback/defensive end (577 yards, five touchdowns/36 tackles, eight tackles for loss).
Promising Newcomers: Deandre Clark, running back/defensive end; Emerson Miller, wide reciever/defensive back.
Jarvis Says: "We are looking forward to the opportunity to play this fall and build on the improvements we made this past spring season. I'm excited to see what step this team takes to continue to move Waynesboro football in the right direction."
Wilson Memorial Green Hornets
Coach: Drew Bugden (second season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 4-3
Key Returners: Blake Rodgers, wide receiver/defensive back (second-team All-Shenandoah); Nathan Goff, offensive lineman/linebacker (second-team All-Shenandoah); Noah Campbell, running back/linebacker; Skyler Whiting, running back/defensive back.
Key Losses: Kaden Welcher, quarterback (All-Shenandoah); Cameron Sprouse, offensive/defensive lineman (All-Shenandoah).
Promising Newcomers: Aiden Podgorski, quarterback; VJ Bullard, running back/defensive back; Jonoi McKenzie, offensive/defensive lineman.
Bugden Says: "We have a young but athletic group of high-character, team-first guys. Our staff has really enjoyed the grind throughout the spring and summer because of their passion for hard work."
Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Riverheads (4): 28 points
2. Stuarts Draft: 24 points
3. Wilson Memorial: 19 points
4. Staunton: 16 points
T5. Buffalo Gap: 12 points
T5. Waynesboro: 12 points
7. Fort Defiance: 4 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.