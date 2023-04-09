FORT DEFIANCE — It was arguably the best performance the team had put together and came at a perfect time.
Broadway made quick work of Fort Defiance, as an eight-run fifth inning propelled them to a 12-1 win after six innings in non-district baseball action on Thursday at FDHS.
BHS first-year head coach George Laase credited their coaching staff for keeping their guys focused in practice the last few weeks after “stumping” themselves with a few losses. The focus had been on having quality at-bats.
With 12 runs on 10 hits in the run-rule victory over the Indians, it’s safe to say they had them on Thursday.
“Fort took one from us in the opening game of the season, and we wanted to get a little payback,” Laase said. “The guys came in really focused, they put together at-bats when they got ahead in the count, and when you get to hit your pitch instead of chasing something else, it becomes damaging.”
Senior pitcher Hunter Deavers threw the complete, shortened game — tossing five innings for five strikeouts and allowing only two hits. Laase noted Deavers earned second-team All-District honors last year, so he’s somebody that they look to in big games and it paid off against Fort Defiance.
“He’s getting in games where he’s getting ahead in the counts,” Laase said. “He’s pitching to contact, plus he’s able to get strikeouts. He’s able to step up for us. … When we need a big performance, he’s the guy that we’re leaning on.”
Junior arm Sam Garber took the loss for Fort Defiance after tossing three innings and fanning three strikeouts. Josh Hostetter put up the sole RBI for the Indians, while Dillon Lavaway and Logan Mayhew each tallied a hit.
Isaac Wouters led the Gobblers with his three hits — two of which were homers — and four RBIs. Conner Michael also ripped a two-run homer in the game, notching two hits total and three RBIs.
The Indians (3-3) move on to face Riverheads on Tuesday, while the Gobblers (6-3) face off against Spotswood that night in their first Valley District game of the season.
Laase said it’s good for the program’s confidence whenever they can win, but he’s confident their best baseball is yet to be played, and they want to keep improving every day.
“The Valley District can play with anybody in the state,” Laase said. “On any given night, anybody can be beaten, so we know that we have to bring it every game. We can’t just be happy about what happened yesterday or the day before, because you’re walking into the lion’s den with the Valley District schedule starting.”
Broadway 004 080 — 12 10 1
Fort Defiance 010 00x — 1 2 3
Deavers and Crider. Garber, Hanger (4), Johnson (5), Liskey (5), and Lavaway. W — Deavers. L — Garber. HR — BRO: Micheal, third inning, one on. Wouters, third inning, one on. Wouters, fifth inning, no one on. 2B — BRO: Hensley, Deavers. FD: Mayhew. SB — BRO: Slater. FD: Lavaway.
