ELKTON — After taking victories in the first two sets, East Rockingham was looking for another sweep over a former district rival on Monday.
Yet, in a thrilling overtime finish, Luray earned the third-set win and forced a fourth set.
East Rock head coach Jonathan Williams had a discussion with his girls prior to set four.
“We talked about choosing the team we want to be,” Williams said. “Do we want to be a team that’s just playing for fun and going through the motions, or do we want to be the team we know we can be?”
The Eagles got back to being the aggressive, smart, and powerful team that Williams knows they can be and earned a 25-16, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11 match victory over the Bulldogs at ERHS.
Williams said he believes they’re still working on finding their identity as a power team, but their ability to bounce back in the fourth set gives him confidence moving forward.
“That third set was one of those sets where I think they lost their focus and identity,” Williams said. “They were kinda going through the motions and making untimely errors that in the long run will hurt you. … That fourth set was a good indication of the type of team that this could be.”
Williams believes if he continues to see his girls respond to a loss like they did in set four, he believes they’ll be a formidable team. Senior Kate Simpkins, who led the Eagles with nine kills and 19 digs, felt getting back to the fundamentals was the key to victory in set four.
“I feel like if we just settled down on our serves and serve-receives, we took the set pretty fast by doing that,” Simpkins said.
The Eagles had the numbers advantage over the Bulldogs with 13 players on their roster compared to Luray’s eight. Simpkins said she believes their variety of rotations played to their benefit Monday.
“We have a lot of girls with different skills,” Simpkins said. “We have two setters that can both hit, so just having all these skills and abilities pushes us to be a good team.”
Senior Macy Estep contributed 17 digs in what marked East Rock’s first home match of the season.
Estep said she knows a lot of people want them to succeed this season, and it’s always great to celebrate in front of their friends and family in their own gym.
“It’s a really good feeling to be here and be playing here,” Estep said. “We don’t take it for granted.”
Williams mentioned after their season-opening win over Page County that Estep is stepping into the libero position nicely thus far. For Estep, giving 100 percent in every aspect of the game is essential to her performance.
“Always having full effort on the court is very big,” Estep said. “Full effort mentally and physically.”
Senior Alliyah McNair led with 25 assists and notched seven kills, while sophomore Nora Fox and senior Carolina Vega Marmolejos each tallied eight kills.
Senior Summer Forder led the Bulldogs with seven kills, while junior Caydence Cave ended with 14 assists and 11 digs.
Luray head coach Susan Henry-Wilson believes East Rock is the best team they’ll see all season and told her girls to use Monday’s experience to sharpen their tools and elevate their game.
“I’m afraid if we don’t play teams like that, we’re never going to reach our potential,” Henry-Wilson said. “Honestly, the sky’s the limit with this team. I think most people think we’re rebuilding this year, but we have a really good team. I think playing teams like East Rock is going to do nothing but make us better in the long run.”
The Eagles (4-3) hosted Waynesboro (2-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and host Page County (1-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m., while the Bulldogs (2-1) travel to Stuarts Draft (1-2) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
After going 2-3 in this past weekend’s Fluvanna County tournament, Simpkins feels the tight scores are a great indicator of what they can achieve moving forward.
Simpkins said they used the losses from the weekend as motivation to lead them to victory over Luray.
“We didn’t play our best [last weekend],” Simpkins said. “We didn’t work that well together, but I felt we took those mistakes, learned from them, and played a lot better this game.”
Williams told his girls Monday that “effort is a reflection of interest,” adding that when their girls seem uninterested in the play, he equates it to a lack of effort. Over the weekend, Williams felt they had flurries of those feelings, but they came together when it mattered most — as they did Monday.
The Eagles have a week off from matches after Thursday. Williams said the mindset for that week will be to build on their foundations and build on the skills they already have.
“We’ve got to clean up the simple mistakes,” Williams said. “We’ve got to make our serving a little bit better. We serve tough — three, four points in a row, we serve really tough. Then, we shoot ourselves in the foot by missing a serve that we shouldn’t miss. We’ve got to get in the gym and get back to the foundational work that makes a good volleyball team.”
