PENN LAIRD — When Avrie Shifflett steps foot on tracks around the Shenandoah Valley, she has earned the respect of her peers.
The Turner Ashby senior has been a steady and consistent force on the area track scene for quite some time. In her final year with the Knights, however, the senior may be witnessing her successor.
“It motivates me pretty well since she’s a freshman," Shifflett said. "I didn’t even know about her until this year and I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ She’s been a great push for me this year. It's fun."
The freshman Shifflett was referring to was none other than Spotswood multi-sport standout Madison Doss, who continued to put up electric performances this season with four individual title wins at the Valley District outdoor track and field championships on Wednesday in front of a solid overall crowd in Penn Laird.
And although Doss had arguably the best day of any athlete individually, it was Shifflett and the Turner Ashby girls scoring 88 points to bring home the district title as a team with Spotswood (71.50), Broadway (50) and Rockbridge County (35.50) coming behind. Harrisonburg, a Class 5 program, did not compete.
For the boys, the host Trailblazers won the team title with 99 points on their newly renovated home venue while the Gobblers (93) were just behind, followed by TA (57) and Rockbridge (11).
“You just have to stay focused, more focused than the regular season," said Spotswood senior Dillon Taylor Jr., who won the boys shot put and the discus. "You have to work harder than you’ve been working and keep reaching for the goals you want to get. My goals are to go back-to-back in the discus and win shot put at states. So, I really have to keep working hard.”
Shifflett edged Doss in the 100 (12.87) and finished second to her in the 200 (26.90) and the long jump (16-08.00). She was just part of a deep, loaded attack from the Knights on the day.
Mia Flory won the girls 110 hurdles (20.47) and was third in the 300 hurdles (58.64) for TA while Makenzie Cyzick was second in the long jump (15-09.75) and triple jump and third in the 100 (13.47). Rachel Craun won the 1600 (5:37.90) for the Knights and was the runnerup in the 3200 (11:51.87) while Katie Miller won both the discus (92-08.00) and the shot put (31-09.25).
“I wasn’t expecting it at first, never thought I’d be a district champ," said Shifflett about her win. "It feels really nice.”
Other key performers for the TA girls were Josephine Brumfield (second, 800), Briana Pastrana (second, shot put), Adara Fox (second, triple jump) and Ella Tatro, who won the pole vault.
For the boys, Joey Amlacher won the 110 hurdles (17.18) and finished second in the 400 (52.26) to have an impressive day.
“I hit a few hurdles, still working on my form," Amlacher said. "Overall, it was a great race and the competition was good. It was a good race. I always find a way to beat myself. I am always trying to better than the person I was the day before.”
The TA boys 4x100 relay team of Sam Shickel, Micah Shank, Justen Spence and Jalin Quintanilla won with a time of 44.35 while Quintanilla also was second in the 100 (11.42) and third in the 200 (23.66). Sam Briggs was third in the long jump (18-06.75) and second in the triple jump (39-07.00) for the Knights while Aiden Gilette was third in the 300 hurdles (46.99), teammate Adam Harmes (45.06) won it and Austin Casarrubius continued to impress in pole vault (10-06.00) as the runner-up.
“That’s special," Amlacher said. "It’s my first year running track and it feels good to know I’ve accomplished so much.”
Jowell Gonzalez Santiago continued his breakout season, winning the boys 100 (11.21), 200 (22.71) and long jump (19-06.00 for Broadway) and was also part of the winning 4x400 team (3:33.98) with Ryley Tinnell, Walker Knicely and Joseph Kerr. Knicely won the pole vault (12-06.00) and was second in the 200 (23.62) and Kerr won the 400 with a time of 52.19.
“I feel like I was plateauing for a little bit, but my times are coming now," Gonzalez Santiago said. "I feel a lot better now going into the postseason. It just shows me hard work pays off. I feel like I’ve been grinding all year. It feels good.”
Jordan Ennis was second in the 110 (19.15) and 300 hurdles (46.18) for the Gobblers and third in pole bault (9-06.00).
In the high jump, Luke Garber (5-10.00) earned a win for Broadway while Ian Garber (5-08.00) was second. Cliff Garber (118-09.00) and Ryder Post (104-07.00) were second and third in discus and Casper Rao (40-09.25) was runner-up in shot put.
For the BHS girls, Ella Somers (5-05.00) won the high jump) while Taylor Driver was second (5-02.00) and also was runner-up in the 400 (1:02.36). Natalie Watts, meanwhile, was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (20.63) and 300 hurdles (55.46).
Other key performers in the girls events for the Gobblers included Natalie Flora (third, 100 hurdles), Savannah Fox (third, 400), Mia Ryan (third, 200), Lily Gatesman (third, discus) and Hannah Good (third, high jump). The 4x400 relay team of Fox, Watts, Driver and Ryan also brought home a first-place finish.
But it was Spotswood's Doss that shined the brightest on the day, winning the 400, 200, long jump and triple jump and finishing as the runner-up to Shifflett in the 100-meter dash.
“It’s definitely nice having competition and stuff," Doss said about the friendly rivalry. "It gives you someone to work with, especially when you have such close times. It kind of gives you a visual of where you need to be to get to that next step.”
Ashland Dickel was second in the 1600 (5:40.46) and third in the 3200 (11:52.68) for the SHS girls while twin sister Marika Dickel was third in the 1600 (5:40.39) and won the 3200 (11:51.39). Kate Ruebke won the girls 800 (2:30.88) while Dial Navarro (6-00.00) finished as runner-up in the pole vault.
“It’s really cool, definitely has been the goal," Doss said earning district gold. I’m hoping to keep getting better before states.”
For the district champion Spotswood boys, Russell Kramer won the 1600 (4:31.17) and 3200 (1:34.82) and Conner Mackey earned top-three finishes in the 100 (11.65), high jump (5-10.00) and 400 (53.68). Fernando Cruz-Bonilla was second in shot put (41-03.25) while Peyton Kenee was second in the 3200 (10:37.50) and Kasey McClure won the 800 (2:09.98).
“It’s great," said Taylor, who is the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion in the discus. "It always feels good to win one, even though you haven’t had your best day. I’m still appreciative and grateful for it and always will be.”
Other key performers for the Spotswood boys were Ole Galgano (third, 110 hurdles), Brody Sigmon (third, 1600), Dylan Lam (second, 800), Ian Heeringa (third, 800), Kenneth Salmeron (third, 3200), Jack Parlee (second, long jump and third, triple jump) and Jonathan Harding (third, triple jump).
For Rockbridge County, Nicole Black won the girls 300 hurdles. That was the program's lone individual winner of the day.
As area athletes now move toward regional competition, Taylor said the stakes have heightened and the competition increased.
“I enjoy it," Taylor said with a laugh. "Not many people can say they’re a state champion. It’s a very big goal for me. When people say you’re the greatest in the Valley, that’s awesome. And sometimes they’ll joke around with me and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to beat you today.’ That motivates me, too. I like it, like how they are both ways with it. I like all of them. They’re all great kids and they all compete with me. It’s really great.”
The friendly rivalry Taylor has developed with his fellow throwers around the Valley District is similar to Shifflett's with Doss.
The Turner Ashby senior has had her fair share of success over the years on the track and still has more to come this season.
But each time she competes against Doss, she is reminded of who make be taking the reigns from her after she graduates.
“I enjoy running with her, love the girl," Shifflett said."She’s the sweetest little thing I’ve ever seen. I have a lot of respect for her and she has a lot of respect for me. It’s been great running with her.”
