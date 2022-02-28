Just two years ago, Madison Doss was a wide-eyed middle-school kid sitting in the stands of Spotswood High School in awe of the talent on the floor.
Doss, now a freshman at SHS, has grown up around the Trailblazers girls basketball program “since I was in second, third grade,” and her admiration for previous players such as MacKenzie Freeze and Stephanie Ouderkirk is evident.
But when Spotswood hosts Staunton River in the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m. in Penn Laird, it’ll be the soft-spoken Doss that’s helping guide the Trailblazers as the team’s starting point guard.
“It’s been everything I ever wanted,” Doss said. “I admired them so much.”
Doss, a 5-foot-5 point guard, and Riley Joyner, a 5-foot-4 shooting guard known for her shooting ability, have been equally impressive both on, and off, the court as freshmen for Spotswood throughout a season that’s been a bit of a surprise.
The Trailblazers enter Friday’s state quarterfinal on a seven-game winning streak and as winners of 10 of their last 11 overall after an up-and-down first half.
“We’re ahead of schedule from where we were at the beginning of the year,” SHS coach Chris Dodson said. “We talked a lot about the reality that we [were] two games away from reaching the state tournament. I think, around here, it’s always on your mind. You just don’t know if you’ll be able to accomplish it.”
When Dodson and assistant D.J. Johnson worked with Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach to put together a challenging non-district schedule for this season, he admitted he envisioned his roster looking a little differently.
But after some players opted out due to COVID-19, work or just stepping away from the sport, he was left with a roster of just nine players that consisted of two freshmen and three sophomores. The Trailblazers have just two seniors.
As expected, Spotswood took some lumps. They suffered multiple blowout losses, especially early, against a lineup of state powers that include defending Class 3 champion George Mason, reigning Class 2 title-winner Luray, Carroll County, E.C. Glass, Millbrook and Pulaski County. All seven of those teams have at least 20 wins this year and were coming off deep postseason runs a year ago.
“In the end, I think it helped us this year,” Dodson said. “We saw so much, so early. It strengthened them. They gained some confidence. Sometimes when you have games like that, you can just look at it as how horrible it was. But you can also go back and pull out all the great moments and show how capable you are against really good teams. That’s the side we tried to focus on.”
There were so many unknowns surrounding Spotswood coming into the year — besides just how good of a player standout junior guard Zoli Khalil was.
Khalil, a 6-foot athlete that’s done a little bit of everything for the Trailblazers this season, earned Valley District Player of the Year honors last week. She finished the regular season averaging 24.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
But perhaps more impressive than her play on the court has been Khalil’s willingness to help the youngsters on the SHS roster come along. She’s been patient through difficult times, Dodson said, and grown as an overall leader.
“Obviously, it’s a challenge but I think it’s been a really good challenge for me to show what I can do as a scorer and as a leader,” Khalil said. “It’s been good.”
Early on in the season, Dodson said Doss struggled with the speed of the game. Although she was racking up assists, she also had a high turnover rate.
But as she’s become more comfortable at the varsity level, she’s grown more confident. The game has slowed down, he said, and she’s become a complete player at the point guard position and, in many ways, a leader in her own right.
“It’s definitely gotten easier,” said Doss, who averaged 5.4 assists per game in the regular season. “The first game, we definitely had to work out some nerves.”
In a Region 3C quarterfinal win over Turner Ashby, it was Doss coming up with clutch free throws and a defensive stop down the stretch to help seal the win.
Later that week, in the regional championship at Fort Defiance, Joyner’s 3 with just seconds remaining in regulation was one of the game’s biggest shots.
“We’ve grown a lot, learned a lot through all of the games,” Joyner said. “Obviously, we’re going to get better over the course of the season. It’s been good. We’ve been playing well the past couple of weeks. We’re still growing, still getting better every practice. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
Outside of her district-leading assist numbers, Doss also averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game along with 2.8 steals. Joyner averaged five points and 1.5 steals per contest while leading the Trailblazers in 3-point field goals made.
“Both of them are great,” Dodson said. “Both just continue to get better.”
In a year where early struggles had folks thinking Spotswood’s reign as the premier team in the Valley District was up, it turned out to be a bit misleading.
The Trailblazers went unbeaten in league play and won the district title for a fifth straight year. They followed that up with an overtime win over former longtime Valley rival Fort Defiance in the regional championship — also their fifth in a row.
“It’s big,” Khalil said. “Everyone thinks that other schools are going to beat us every year, but it doesn’t really happen. We just always find a way to do it.”
Putting on the Spotswood jersey and representing the Trailblazers is something Doss said she has envisioned doing since she was just an elementary-aged kid.
“It does bring a bit of pressure, but it also makes it fun,” Doss said. “People want to play you, you want to play other teams. Having the big name makes people excited to play you. That makes it more fun, and gives us more competition.”
When Doss was in middle school, coming to early-morning camps with the varsity team as a seventh-grade kid, she remembers seeing Khalil as a freshman.
Then, Ouderkirk and Freeze, who are now both playing at the college level, helped bring Khalil along slowly and taught her the ways of the program.
“They’ve been brought into it, so now they’re bringing us up into it,” Doss said of the current SHS upperclassmen. “They’re showing us the way we run things.”
The tradition of winning for the Spotswood girls program certainly is by design.
After sitting in the stands and watching the Trailblazers hoist district, regional and, sometimes, even state championship trophies as a wide-eyed kid with big dreams of doing the same one day, Doss is inching closer to experiencing it.
“I’ve always looked up to these girls,” Doss said. “Now, we are those girls.”
