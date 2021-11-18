The receipts were kept and are being held high by the Broadway football team.
As the fifth-seeded Gobblers prepare to play the role of underdogs tonight against top-seeded, and unbeaten, Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinals, they're taking on a fitting role for a team that kept track of all those who didn't believe in them.
“We love it, love when people doubt us,” BHS quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller said. “That fuels us.”
If there’s one team that’s enjoyed proving doubters wrong this season, it’s Broadway.
The Gobblers were considered the fourth-best team in the Valley District prior to the season and responded by losing just one game in league play. That one loss came to rival Turner Ashby in a double-overtime thriller in October and Broadway avenged that setback with a win last week in Bridgewater in the regional quarterfinals.
Now preparing to face one of the state’s perennial powers in LCA, the Gobblers are fully embracing the underdog title.
“They’ve bought into the fact that playing here, being a player here, being a coach here and being a Broadway football kid is just hard in general,” BHS coach Danny Grogg said. “You’re not going to get the respect other teams do, not going to have the caliber of athletes some teams do. At the end of the day, our kids know that we love the guys we have in front of us and don’t want another set of kids. They buy into the fact that winning is going to be hard here. They take that personally and it energizes them every day we come out here.”
The Bulldogs are loaded with Division I talent, including University of Virginia commit Davis Lane at the quarterback position.
Although the Gobblers don’t have any future D-I players on their roster, they said they remain focused on staying true to themselves and letting the rest take care of itself.
“We just have to go all out, give it your all,” Broadway offensive lineman Hayden Sherman said. “Just do you.”
Broadway enters the contest with a 7-4 record, but all four losses were by less than two possessions.
“I like to think that if we can prove everybody wrong, it means a lot to everyone,” said soft-spoken Gobblers running back Cameron Showalter, who led the Valley District in rushing this season.
Broadway is a program that’s known for a hard-nosed, physical style of play on the football field.
But more years than not, coaches and players said they’re going to have to earn any respect given to them.
“It’s hard to coach here, hard to play here,” Stuhlmiller said. “It’s true, but we take pride in that. We always keep a chip on our shoulders because of that.”
In a sense, it’s fitting that the Gobblers now find themselves in the role of a major underdog once again.
Even with an upset tonight, Broadway would likely be in a similar position each round moving forward.
But that’s just fine with the Gobblers, they said, as they hold the preseason receipts high and continue to prove folks wrong.
“They’re the ones that have everything to lose,” Broadway lineman Gage Kile said. “It’s their home field, they’re the No. 1 seed. We’re going to have fun, play our brand of football and have a great time.”
